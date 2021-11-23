Best early Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday is always an excellent opportunity for gamers to find gaming essentials at a reasonable price. The 2021 Cyber Monday starts on Nov. 29, and if shoppers miss the Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday provides another chance to save on the latest and greatest gaming deals.

With many major hardware and gaming releases making it to market this year, Cyber Monday deals are expected to be booming and more diverse this year. The deals are still unknown, but Xbox Series X, Nintendo, and PlayStation 5 deals on controllers and headsets are inevitable.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop

Image by Acer via Amazon

Specifications The Helios 300 is one of Acer Predator’s most popular gaming laptops, offering a combination of powerful hardware components within a compact body. As a 15.6-inch entry-to-mid-level gaming laptop, it features an Intel Core i7 ninth-generation CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and 16GB of RAM that promise an enhanced gaming experience.

Acer XFA240 bmjdpr 24″ Gaming G-SYNC Compatible Monitor

Image by Acer via Amazon

Specifications When it comes to buying an affordable monitor with FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, Acer’s XFA240 could be the most fitting choice. The XFA240 is a 24-inch gaming monitor with a TN panel and offers a 144Hz refresh rate. The resolution is also set at 1080p, and the response time is one millisecond.

Hades

Image by Supergiant Games via Amazon

Specifications Hades can certainly make the holidays a blast for gamers. The player must free Zagreus from the Underworld and reach Mount Olympus. This is a rogue-like game with a lot of excitement at each level. Moreover, the combat system is hack and slash, which makes the game more frenetic. Hades has won dozens of game awards, and it’s available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

BenQ ZOWIE XL2740 27 inch

Image by BenQ via Amazon

Specifications Professional monitors are always a hot bargain on Cyber Monday, and BenQ ZOWIE’s XL2740 is one of the most popular competitive gaming monitors. The BenQ ZOWIE XL2740 features a 240Hz refresh rate and one-millisecond response time on a 27-inch screen. This monitor also comes with a shield to support distraction-free gaming in different environments.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications Headphones are an integral part of gaming, and the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is here to offer an improved experience at an affordable price. The headset comes with a three-foot cable that is compatible with all gaming devices. Moreover, the microphone sound is clear and reliable. Buyers can also add a Chroma Stand along with the headphone.

DEATHLOOP

Image by Bethesda via Amazon

Specifications Colt, the main character of Deathloop, wakes up on the shores of Blackreef Island. From here, the player must solve an exciting puzzle to break free from the loop. Smooth gameplay flow is one of the main features of this game and can engage the gamer for hours.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.