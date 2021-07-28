Best deals on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass gets better every month. Instead of purchasing many different games that you don’t know if you’re going to like, subscribers pay once a month for a membership and gain access to over 100 games. Xbox’s catalog has games for your smartphone, Xbox, and PC, making it worth it no matter the device you play on. Also, the Xbox Game Pass often has new and acclaimed games.

When subscribed to Game Pass, you will never have a shortage of games to play. Be a pirate in Sea of Thieves, survive the Xenomorph in Alien: Isolation, and defy the gods in Hades. If that sounds interesting to you, we bring you good news. Some deals provide months of Xbox Game Pass subscription for a fraction of the price.

To make it even better, Microsoft is adding four acclaimed games to their catalog in August.

Hades

Image via Supergiant Games

Defy the gods in Hades, an action rogue-like made by the same team that developed Bastion.

Hades is one of the most successful games of the genre. It was well-received by gamers and critics, but if you’re looking for something chill and cute, Microsoft is also adding Skatebird.

Skatebird

Image via Glass Bottom Games

As the name suggests, you play as a skateboarding bird who relaxes on the half-pipe. Make new friends, gain bird fans, and explore bird-sized parks to an original lo-fi soundtrack.

12 Minutes

Image via Nomada LLC.

For fans of more unique games, 12 Minutes traps players in a time loop. The exciting premise has players thinking out of the box to advance in the story.

Psychonauts 2

Image via Double Fine Productions

Microsoft is also bringing Psychonauts 2 to its July catalog. The sequel to the cult classic is expected to be even better than the original platformer.

Image by Microsoft via Amazon



Image by Microsoft via Amazon

Image by Neon Giant via Xbox.com

