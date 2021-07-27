Best deals on RGB light kits

Light up your life.

Image by ALITOVE via Amazon

RGB lighting is everywhere, from PC cases to bedroom decor. These light kits are known for enhancing the PC gaming experience and homes in general. 

Light kits typically have multiple features, including music sync and remote control, which help set the right vibe and create the perfect ambiance in any room. The energy-efficient LED lights also last for a long time, saving electricity and money in the long run.

Deciding on the perfect kit out of the many available online can be a chore. To make it easier for you, here are some of the best deals on RGB light kits you can get today to light up your room while you game.

Corsair LL Series LL140 RGB

Image by Corsair via Amazon
Specifications
This Corsair LL Series RGB PWM fan provides exceptional airflow while including 16 LEDs spread between two light loops that encircle the fan and its hub. The fan’s speed can be dynamically controlled from 600 to 1,300 RPM to minimize noise or maximize airflow.
Why We Recommend
  • 16 RGB LEDs
  • Customizable fan speed
  • Includes Corsair Lighting Node Pro
Today’s Best Deals
11% Off Today on Amazon

ALITOVE WS2812B

Image by ALITOVE via Amazon
Specifications
The Alitove WS2812B gives you a flexible design with an independent LED design that can be cut according to the user’s requirements. Users can program this kit with Arduino, FastLED library, Raspberry Pi, and Fadecandy.
Why We Recommend
  • Compatibility
  • Flexible design
  • Multiple uses
Today’s Best Deals
6% Off Today on Amazon

Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB

Image by Corsair via Amazon
Specifications
One of the best RGB RAM kits, the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM, comes with dynamic multi-zone RGB lighting to brighten up your PC. The Corsair iCUE software helps customize lighting according to your preference.
Why We Recommend
  • Multi-zone RGB lighting
  • Corsair iCUE software
  • Custom designed PCB
Today’s Best Deals
15% Off Today on Amazon

Airgoo PC RGB LED Strip Light

Image by Airgoo via Amazon
Specifications
If you’re looking to put LED lighting in your PC but have a slim budget, the Airgoo RGB LED strip is the best pick for a budget-friendly RGB strip. It comes with 36 RGB LEDs in total and connects via a four-pin, 12-volt header.
Why We Recommend
  • Magnetic LED strip lights
  • Premium quality PU tube
  • Value for money
Today’s Best Deals
23% Off Today on Amazon

Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition Smarter Kit

Image by Nanoleaf via Amazon
Specifications
The Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition is a premium LED kit that delivers 16 million colors with 1,200K-6,500K white light temperature range and brightness control. It also comes with music sync, enabling it to react to all genres of music in real-time. 
Why We Recommend
  • Customize your own design
  • Layout detection technology
  • Screen mirror
Today’s Best Deals
13% Off Today on Amazon

Hexagon Lights with Remote Control

Image by Amailtom via Amazon
Specifications
This model comes with a double-control feature, including both remote and touch control. It also provides effortless functionality that allows you to slide the light wherever you want with a swipe of your hand.
Why We Recommend
  • Touch control 
  • USB power supply
  • Unique design
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

LED TV Backlights

Image by LEDneighbor via Amazon
Specifications
This light kit contains a 3.3-foot RGB light strip that includes 16 changing colors and four dynamic modes. The installation process is quite simple, and the lights can last up to 50,000 hours or even longer when dimmed.
Why We Recommend
  • Simple installation
  • Remote control
  • 24-key RF wireless controller 
Today’s Best Deals
22% Off Today on Amazon

Addressable RGB PC LED Strip

Image by Airgoo via Amazon
Specifications
A special light diffusion material coats this LED strip, which helps improve the consistency of the light diffusion. It comes with two LED strips to help make your PC glow. 
Why We Recommend
  • RGB sync effect
  • 3M adhesive tape
  • Unlimited spectrum of color
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

Speclux PC RGB Strip

Image by Speclux via Amazon
Specifications
This budget-friendly RGB includes three Asus Aura-compatible LED strips to provide your rig with different color combinations. This kit also has upgraded double-faced adhesive to help you position the strips to create your perfect gaming atmosphere.
Why We Recommend
  • High-quality SMD LED
  • Various color combinations
  • Easy installation
Today’s Best Deals
36% Off Today on Amazon

With the RGB light kit deals we’ve covered here, we’re confident that you’ll be able to find the right light kits for you at a lower cost. If you’re looking for deals on RGB light kits, Dot Esports has you covered.

More Dot Esports articles about RGB lighting: