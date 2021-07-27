RGB lighting is everywhere, from PC cases to bedroom decor. These light kits are known for enhancing the PC gaming experience and homes in general.

Light kits typically have multiple features, including music sync and remote control, which help set the right vibe and create the perfect ambiance in any room. The energy-efficient LED lights also last for a long time, saving electricity and money in the long run.

Deciding on the perfect kit out of the many available online can be a chore. To make it easier for you, here are some of the best deals on RGB light kits you can get today to light up your room while you game.

Specifications This Corsair LL Series RGB PWM fan provides exceptional airflow while including 16 LEDs spread between two light loops that encircle the fan and its hub. The fan’s speed can be dynamically controlled from 600 to 1,300 RPM to minimize noise or maximize airflow.

Specifications The Alitove WS2812B gives you a flexible design with an independent LED design that can be cut according to the user’s requirements. Users can program this kit with Arduino, FastLED library, Raspberry Pi, and Fadecandy.

Specifications One of the best RGB RAM kits , the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM, comes with dynamic multi-zone RGB lighting to brighten up your PC. The Corsair iCUE software helps customize lighting according to your preference.

Specifications If you’re looking to put LED lighting in your PC but have a slim budget, the Airgoo RGB LED strip is the best pick for a budget-friendly RGB strip . It comes with 36 RGB LEDs in total and connects via a four-pin, 12-volt header.

Specifications The Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition is a premium LED kit that delivers 16 million colors with 1,200K-6,500K white light temperature range and brightness control. It also comes with music sync, enabling it to react to all genres of music in real-time.

Specifications This model comes with a double-control feature, including both remote and touch control. It also provides effortless functionality that allows you to slide the light wherever you want with a swipe of your hand.

Specifications This light kit contains a 3.3-foot RGB light strip that includes 16 changing colors and four dynamic modes. The installation process is quite simple, and the lights can last up to 50,000 hours or even longer when dimmed.

Specifications A special light diffusion material coats this LED strip, which helps improve the consistency of the light diffusion. It comes with two LED strips to help make your PC glow.

Specifications This budget-friendly RGB includes three Asus Aura-compatible LED strips to provide your rig with different color combinations. This kit also has upgraded double-faced adhesive to help you position the strips to create your perfect gaming atmosphere.

With the RGB light kit deals we’ve covered here, we’re confident that you’ll be able to find the right light kits for you at a lower cost. If you’re looking for deals on RGB light kits, Dot Esports has you covered.