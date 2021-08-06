Best back-to-school deals for gamers | August 2021

Who's ready to game?

Screengrab via Logitech

Are you looking for back-to-school deals on your favorite video games and gaming gear? Luckily, there are plenty of gaming deals out there. From new games to keyboards, headsets, and gaming chairs, there’s a deal out there for every gamer.

We’ve put together a list of deals for gamers that might help you save a few extra bucks while you prep for the school year. If you need that one last piece of gear before heading back to school, scan our list of back-to-school deals for gamers and get geared up.

Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop

Image by Alienware via Amazon
Specifications
The Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3070 is an excellent choice for gamers, thanks to an Intel Core i7-10870H processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Why We Recommend
  • 16GB DDR4 RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • GeForce RTX 3070
Today’s Best Deals
13% Off Today on Amazon

Xbox Series S

Image by Microsoft via Microsoft Store
Specifications
The Xbox Series S has an eight-core 3.6GHz CPU, 10GB GDDR6 RAM, and 1440p resolution with 4K upscaling. It is a budget option that can run new generation games.
Why We Recommend
  • Budget friendly
  • New-generation console
  • Refresh rate of 120Hz
Today’s Best Deals
See on Microsoft’s Store

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Three-month membership

Image by Microsoft via Amazon
Specifications
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides you with unlimited access to more than 100 Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 games on Xbox One at one low monthly price.
Why We Recommend
  • Over 100 games to play
  • Cheaper than buying games
  • Pay once without an automatic subscription charge
Today’s Best Deals
11% Off Today on Amazon

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Image by Logitech via Amazon
Specifications
The Logitech G Pro Wireless is lightweight and responsive. It has programmable buttons, an ambidextrous design, and a 25,600 DPI sensor.
Why We Recommend
  • Ergonomic and ambidextrous design
  • Lightweight
  • Wireless
Today’s Best Deals
Save 14% on Amazon

Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam

Image by Logitech via Gamestop
Specifications
The Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam captures and records in 1080p at 30fps and 720p at 60fps. It also features dual-microphone audio.
Why We Recommend
  • High resolution
  • Universal mounting clip
  • Dual-mic stereo sound
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Image by Square Enix via Amazon
Specifications
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is the upgraded version of the acclaimed RPG. It has everything the original version has, but it also comes with gameplay adjustments and new content.
Why We Recommend
  • Run at 60 frames per second
  • Extra content
  • Gameplay adjustments
Today’s Best Deals
28% Off Today on Amazon

Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro

Image by Hori via Amazon
Specifications
The Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro is an ergonomic controller for handheld mode that is officially licensed by Nintendo. It has a larger grip, buttons, and triggers.
Why We Recommend
  • Larger buttons
  • Ergonomic
  • Assignable rear triggers
Today’s Best Deals
11% Off Today on Amazon

HyperX Cloud Earbuds Gaming Headphones with Mic

Image by HyperX via Amazon
Specifications
The HyperX Cloud Earbuds boast immersive in-game audio, and they are optimized for handheld mode. These earbuds are a travel-friendly option for Nintendo Switch players and mobile gamers.
Why We Recommend
  • Optimized for handheld
  • Slim inline mic
  • Silicone tips for comfort
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard

Image by Logitech via Amazon
Specifications
The Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard is a durable keyboard with dedicated media controls and customizable RGB lighting.
Why We Recommend
  • Durable
  • Customizable RGB lighting
  • Four times faster than standard keyboards
Today’s Best Deals
33% Off on Amazon

PC RGB LED Strip Light

Image by Airgoo via Amazon
Specifications
The RGB LED Strip Kit comes with a pair of magnetic LED strips for modding your PC case. Airgoo’s RGB strips are compatible with Asus Aura, ASRock RGB LED, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and more.
Why We Recommend
  • Compatible with many softwares
  • Comes in pairs
  • Easy installation
Today’s Best Deals
23% Off Today on Amazon

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

Image by Corsair via Amazon
Specifications
The Corsair’s HS70 Pro runs on either batteries or USB-C power. It has 50-millimeter neodymium drivers and 7.1 Dolby Surround Sound.
Why We Recommend
  • Wireless
  • 50-millimeter neodymium speakers
  • 7.1 Dolby Surround Sound
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair

Image by AKRacing via Amazon
Specifications
The AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair is a comfortable, high-quality chair that won’t break your budget. It has a durable metal frame, adjustable armrests, and high-density mold shaping foam.
Why We Recommend
  • Durable
  • Adjustable armrests, headrest, and lumbar support
  • High-density mold shaping foam
Today’s Best Deals
18% Off Today on Amazon

Laptop Desk for Bed

Image by Virabit via Amazon
Specifications
The Laptop Desk for Bed is a portable lap desk. It is adjustable, has an ergonomic design, and is made with high-quality materials.
Why We Recommend
  • Adjustable angle
  • Ergonomic design
  • Made of medium-density fiberboard
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

Whether you’re a novice or an expert, back-to-school season is always a great time to restock your gaming supplies. If you’re a gamer looking for some extra savings before the school year begins, these are some of the best back-to-school deals available on the market.