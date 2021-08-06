Best back-to-school deals for gamers | August 2021

Are you looking for back-to-school deals on your favorite video games and gaming gear? Luckily, there are plenty of gaming deals out there. From new games to keyboards, headsets, and gaming chairs, there’s a deal out there for every gamer.

We’ve put together a list of deals for gamers that might help you save a few extra bucks while you prep for the school year. If you need that one last piece of gear before heading back to school, scan our list of back-to-school deals for gamers and get geared up.

Image by Alienware via Amazon

Specifications The Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3070 is an excellent choice for gamers, thanks to an Intel Core i7-10870H processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Image by Microsoft via Microsoft Store

Specifications The Xbox Series S has an eight-core 3.6GHz CPU, 10GB GDDR6 RAM, and 1440p resolution with 4K upscaling. It is a budget option that can run new generation games.

Image by Microsoft via Amazon



Specifications Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides you with unlimited access to more than 100 Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 games on Xbox One at one low monthly price.

Image by Logitech via Amazon



Specifications The Logitech G Pro Wireless is lightweight and responsive. It has programmable buttons, an ambidextrous design, and a 25,600 DPI sensor.

Image by Logitech via Gamestop

Specifications The Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam captures and records in 1080p at 30fps and 720p at 60fps. It also features dual-microphone audio.

Image by Square Enix via Amazon

Specifications Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is the upgraded version of the acclaimed RPG. It has everything the original version has, but it also comes with gameplay adjustments and new content.

Image by Hori via Amazon

Specifications The Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro is an ergonomic controller for handheld mode that is officially licensed by Nintendo. It has a larger grip, buttons, and triggers.

Image by HyperX via Amazon

Specifications The HyperX Cloud Earbuds boast immersive in-game audio, and they are optimized for handheld mode. These earbuds are a travel-friendly option for Nintendo Switch players and mobile gamers.

Image by Logitech via Amazon

Specifications The Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard is a durable keyboard with dedicated media controls and customizable RGB lighting.

Image by Airgoo via Amazon

Specifications The RGB LED Strip Kit comes with a pair of magnetic LED strips for modding your PC case. Airgoo’s RGB strips are compatible with Asus Aura, ASRock RGB LED, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and more.

Image by Corsair via Amazon

Specifications The Corsair’s HS70 Pro runs on either batteries or USB-C power. It has 50-millimeter neodymium drivers and 7.1 Dolby Surround Sound.

Image by AKRacing via Amazon

Specifications The AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair is a comfortable, high-quality chair that won’t break your budget. It has a durable metal frame, adjustable armrests, and high-density mold shaping foam.

Image by Virabit via Amazon

Specifications The Laptop Desk for Bed is a portable lap desk. It is adjustable, has an ergonomic design, and is made with high-quality materials.

Whether you’re a novice or an expert, back-to-school season is always a great time to restock your gaming supplies. If you’re a gamer looking for some extra savings before the school year begins, these are some of the best back-to-school deals available on the market.