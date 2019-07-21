Adam blows up Warriors to end their undefeated run in Contenders Australia

This article is proudly supported by McDonald’s

Adam “Adam” Soong has been one of Australia’s best offtanks for years, known for his excellent D.Va skills. He was a key part of Order’s season one campaign this year where the perennial chokers finally secured their first title.

The meta has slowly started to shift away from GOATS, and D.Va’s play time is going down however, which has forced Adam to adapt onto picks like Roadhog. However, in one of our Maccas’ I’m Loving it moments from Contenders Australia, two crucial self-destructs set the tone for a dominant series where the reigning champions ended Warriors’ five-game winning streak.

Adam 3k vs Warriors Havana No Description

On Busan: Sanctuary, Order were ticking over to 99 percent to force overtime against Warriors. Dale “Signed” Tang used his EMP early in the fight, but with Warriors managing to survive, they were ready to unleash an assault on Order.

Just as Noah “Nozz” McClafferty used an EMP of his own, Adam dropped his D.Va bomb on top of the point, taking down three members of Warriors and stunting any chance of a comeback. This allowed Order to take the map, and start their snowball into the series.

Then, as a cherry on top on Order’s push on Havana, Adam threw out a cheeky D.Va bomb as Warriors looked to set up their third point defense. The Warriors were able to pick off James “Yuki” Stanton’s Bastion, but Adam found three picks of his own as Order rode the momentum all the way to the end of the map.

With these two key self-destructs, Adam and his Order teammates were able to secure the 4-0 against the Warriors and start their ascent up the Contenders Australia ladder. It’s always a treat seeing a good D.Va player land some huge self-destructs, and there’s none better in the business than Adam.