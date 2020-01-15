100 Thieves reveals 3 new jerseys for 2020

100 Thieves unveiled a look at its 2020 jersey program today, featuring three different colors for the organization’s League of Legends, Fortnite, and CS:GO teams.

The 2020 jerseys are simple in design, featuring a “clean and modern tonal color aesthetic.” The team’s primary jersey will be all red, its secondary jersey all white, and its alternate jersey will be black on black.

100 Thieves on Twitter 2020 Jersey Program 01.18.20. 12 PM PT. https://t.co/8q3ChCqYeK https://t.co/6C0p635nHH

Photo via Ryan Hahn for 100 Thieves

This year’s jersey program is one of the first projects at 100 Thieves by its new VP of brand and apparel, Doug Barber. Barber joined 100 Thieves in 2019 from sportswear brand Reigning Champ.

Photo via Ryan Hahn for 100 Thieves

100 Thieves has had interesting uniform designs in the past, starting with a baseball jersey in 2018 and a soccer-inspired kit in 2019. This year’s set takes a more simple and clean approach.

Photo via Ryan Hahn 100 Thieves

100 Thieves athletes and entertainers Moe “Yassuo” Abdalrhman, Brandon “Avalanche” Thomas, and Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas modeled the new jerseys in the photos above.

The primary and secondary jerseys will be available for sale this weekend, starting on Jan. 18.