NBA 2K25 reveals first dual-league cover, featuring NBA and WNBA champions

The hype for the new NBA 2K game starts with the cover, and NBA 2K25 shakes things up with the cover featuring stars from both the NBA and WNBA leagues for the first time in the series.

The cover and cover athletes for NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition were revealed on July 10. First is the NBA champion Jayson Tatum, who led the Boston Celtics to the win in the NBA Finals 2024. The cover also features the WNBA champion A’ja Wilson, a WNBA Finals MVP in 2023.

Choose your favorite. Image via 2K

Aside from the All-Star Edition, 2K revealed the NBA 2K25 Standard Edition with Jayson Tatum on its cover and the NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition with A’ja Wilson, which is, once again, a GameStop exclusive edition available in North America.

There’s also an NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition featuring the 2024 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Team, and NBA dunk contest legend Vince Carter on its cover.

The next series installment in the basketball sim brings several new additions and gameplay improvements, including mode parity between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, except for crossplay support, which is only available on new-gen consoles.

More fun things await players on new-gen consoles, including the sixth era in MyNBA, a more compact and interactive City, and the ability to leave their mark in The W mode. At the same time, if your PC meets certain specifications, you can benefit from the ProPLAYTM technology and enjoy modes like MyNBA, too.

There are new MyTEAM modes, updates to MyCAREER and MyTEAM, and a new Neighborhood metropolis filled with quests, rewards, and rivals to explore.

