NBA 2K League names new CEO after inaugural president’s departure

The NBA 2K League has named Andrew Perlmutter as the league’s new CEO following the departure of Brendan Donohue, the league’s inaugural president.

Donohue presided over the NBA 2K League since its inception, and led the league for all six years of its existence. Perlmutter takes over as the league heads into its seventh season of competition.

A source close to the NBA tells Dot Esports that Donohue will continue his career in the sports industry, declining to specify whether that future lies with the NBA or not. Under Donohue’s oversight, the league expanded substantially—and placed several games on the NBA’s main channels, including NBA TV. While it’s a smaller esport, the league saw substantial growth and a deluge of hosting interest from multiple cities in 2022.

Changing of the guard. Image via 2K Games

Perlmutter comes to the NBA 2K League with a history of working in “revenue growth, strategic plan development, and digital product evolution,” according to a press release. He will begin on Oct. 2, and will report to a board of directors that boasts executives from the NBA and 2K developer Take-Two Interactive, including NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“We are pleased to add an executive of Andrew’s caliber and experience as the first CEO of the NBA 2K League,” NBA President of Global Partnerships Salvatore LaRocca says in a press release. “I look forward to working with Andrew as he leads our league into its next phase of growth.”

