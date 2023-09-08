How to redeem NBA League Pass in NBA 2K24

One year of NBA League Pass has never been this easy to get.

NBA 2K24 could come with basketball perks even outside the virtual court, as long as you’ve purchased the most expensive version of the game that is. You could get a 12-month subscription for NBA League Pass if you have the 25th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K24, and you don’t have to do too much work to redeem your reward.

What is NBA League Pass in NBA 2K24?

An NBA League Pass subscription allows you to watch any and all NBA games at your convenience, live and on-demand, for the duration of your subscription, plus many other conveniences and bonus content. It is a very useful feature to have if you are an NBA fan, which you presumably are if you bought NBA 2K24.

If you are interested in both NBA 2K24 and NBA League Pass, today’s your lucky day because you can get both for the price of, well, a premium-priced AAA video game. It’s still much better monetary value compared to buying them separately.

NBA League Pass prices vary per region, but you won’t pay less than $14.99 for a month or $99.99 for a full 12-month subscription. The NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition, which you need to get the free NBA League Pass subscription, costs $149.99 and builds upon the already premium Black Mamba Edition, which in itself is $99.99. Essentially, you get $200+ worth of content for $150, so if you’ve made up your mind, the math works out.

How to get NBA League Pass in NBA 2K24

Receiving your 12-month NBA League Pass cannot be any easier.

You need to buy the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition. This offer does not come with any other version of the game.

Install NBA 2K24 on your PC or console.

Create an NBA 2K account or log into an already existing account before Dec. 1, 2023. You will be asked to provide an email address.

You will receive an email on the address you provided with a code to redeem your NBA League Pass subscription within three days of completing the first three steps, but not before Oct. 6, 2023.

You need to redeem your NBA League Pass until Dec. 31, 2023, or your code will lose its validity.

Unfortunately, there are some countries that do not offer NBA League Pass. If you’re located in Belarus, China, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Japan, Libya, Kosovo, North Korea, Russia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Swaziland, or Syria you can’t benefit from this special offer.

