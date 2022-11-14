All NBA 2K22 Locker Codes (November 2022)

NBA 2K Locker Codes are used to unlock various goods and items in-game. MyTEAM and City are two of the most popular game modes in the NBA 2K franchise. While the former challenges players to assemble their dream roster, the latter lets them take on the world by training and improving their players.
Regardless of your favorite game mode, it’ll take a while to unlock more packs or content without spending some of your hard-earned cash. You’re bound to earn more packs and accumulate more virtual currency (VC) as you continue to play NBA 2K22, which will allow you to unlock more content with time.
There are also Locker Codes that you can use to unlock various goods. These unique redeemable codes all pack different rewards, ranging from cosmetics to player packs. Most Locker Codes have an expiration date, but new ones are constantly added to the game during seasonal events. The following list will be updated as more Locker Codes get added to NBA 2K22, but you can also keep an eye on MyTEAM’s and NBA 2K’s official Twitter accounts to be one of the first players to know when there’s a new code available.
How to redeem NBA 2K22 Locker Codes
To redeem one of the following codes, you’ll need to head over to the Options tab and look for the Locker Codes section. Once you click on Locker Codes, a box will appear where you’ll be able to type in the locker code that you’d like to use.
Here are all the active NBA 2K22 locker codes:
All active NBA 2K22 Locker Codes (Nov. 1)
- FOREVER-CODE-FROM-ASK-A-DEV
- Rewards: A 50 Tokens, Hall of Fame Badge, Diamond Contract, Diamond Shoe or Zero Gravity Deluxe Pack
- Expiration Date: Jan. 13, 2023
Expired NBA 2K22 Locker codes
- THANK-YOU-MYTEAM-COMMUNITY
- Rewards: An End Game Deluxe Pack or an Invincible Deluxe Pack
- Expiration Date: Aug. 19, 2022
- 11-CHAMPIONSHIPS-HERO-LEGEND
- Rewards: Dark Matter Invincible Bill Russell
- Expiration Date: Aug. 12, 2022
- DARK-MATTER-DIAMOND-CONTRACT
- Rewards: Diamond contract and guaranteed Dark Matter player
- Expiration Date: Aug. 06, 2022
- SEASON-8-MyTEAM-100-TOKENS
- Rewards: 100 Tokens
- Expiration Date: July 25, 2022
- 2K23-COVER-DEVIN-BOOKER
- Rewards: Dark Matter Devin Booker
- Expiration Date: July 14, 2022
- MYTEAM-SEASON-8-X58WM
- Rewards: End Game Pack, HoF Badge Pack, Diamond Contract Pack or Tokens
- Expiration Date: July 8, 2022
- HAPPY-4TH-OF-JULY-MYTEAM-7QN6W
- Rewards: HOF Badge, Diamond Contract or 76 Tokens
- Expiration Date: July 11, 2022
- 2K23-IS-COMING
- Rewards: Galaxy Opal Damian Lillard, Demar Derozan, Karl-Anthony Towns, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic or Joel Embiid
- Expiration Date: July 10, 2022
- S7-RETURN-OF-HEROES-SUPER-PACK
- Rewards: Fearless, Galactic, Unfazed, Gamma, Origin, or NEXT Pack
- Expiration Date: July 4, 2022
- NEW-ROOKIES-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: NEXT Pack
- Expiration Date: June 30, 2022
- SWISH-5-NY-STARKS-OR-ROBINSON
- Rewards: SWISH Five Pack, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack, Dark Matter John Starks, or Galaxy Opal Mitchell Robinson
- Expiration Date: June 28, 2022
- MYTEAM-ORIGIN-CARDS-Z4P22
- Rewards: Origin Pack, 10 Tokens, or Diamond Shoe Pack
- Expiration Date: June 24, 2022
- SWISH-4-CODE-BOJAN-OR-MYLES
- Rewards: SWISH Four Pack, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack, Dark Matter Myles Turner, or Galaxy Opal Bojan Bogdanovic
- Expiration Date: June 22, 2022
- MYTEAM-GAMMA-CARDS-XZC8W
- Rewards: Gamma Pack, Five Tokens, or Diamond Shoe Pack
- Expiration Date: June 16, 2022
- SWISH-3-DROP-HARRIS-OR-WOOD
- Rewards: SWISH Three Pack, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack, DM Tobias Harris, or GO Christian Wood
- Expiration Date: June 14, 2022
- UNFAZED-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM-WD4Y8
- Rewards: Unfazed Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack
- Expiration Date: June 10, 2022
- SWISH-2-CODE-KEMBA-OR-JADEN
- Rewards: SWISH 2 Pack, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack, Dark Matter Kemba Walker, or Galaxy Opal Jaden McDaniels
- Expiration Date: June 7, 2022
- MYTEAM-GALACTIC-PACKS-UFQ51
- Rewards: Galactic Pack, 5 Tokens, or Diamond Shoe Pack
- Expiration Date: June 3, 2022
- MYCAREER-HOODIE-HYPERFLY
- Rewards: Hyperfly Mavericks Pullover Hoodie
- Expiration Date: May 31, 2022
- SWISH-DELL-OR-SETH-CURRY-DROP
- Rewards: Swish Pack, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack, Galaxy Opal Dell Curry, or Galaxy Opal Seth Curry
- Expiration Date: May 31, 2022
- MYTEAM-CONSUMABLES
- Rewards: Diamond Contract, Diamond Shoe Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost Pack or 50 Tokens
- Expiration Date: May 27, 2022
- MYTEAM-PD-JEREMY-LIN
- Rewards: Pink Diamond Jeremy Lin
- Expiration Date: May 27, 2022
- FEARLESS-PACK-OR-DIAMOND-SHOE
- Rewards: Fearless Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack
- Expiration Date: May 27, 2022
- HEROES-HAVE-RETURNED-TO-MYTEAM
- Rewards: Fearless Pack, Diamond Contract, HOF Badge, 25 Tokens, or 50 Tokens
- Expiration Date: May 27, 2022
- ASK-A-DEV-ZERO-GRAVITY
- Rewards: A Zero Gravity Deluxe Pack
- Expiration Date: May 25, 2022
- ZERO-GRAVITY-SUPER-PACKS-R2LNQ
- Rewards: A Zero Gravity, Fan Favorites, Limited Edition IV, Glitch, Supernova, or Signature Series VI Pack
- Expiration Date: May 23, 2022
- NBA2K-ECF22-CELTICS-HEAT
- Rewards: MyTeam Pack and MyCareer Clothing Item
- Expiration Date: May 22, 2022
- SIGNATURE-SERIES-6-DXJMY
- Rewards: A Signature Series VI Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost, or five Tokens
- Expiration Date: May 20, 2022
- SUPERNOVA-PACK-OR-TOKENS-82D7P
- Rewards: A Supernova Pack or five Tokens
- Expiration Date: May 16, 2022
- GLITCHED-CARDS-IN-MYTEAM-SC55K
- Rewards: A Glitched Jason Williams, a Glitched Pack, 25 tokens, Diamond Contract, Diamond Shoe Pack, or a HOF Badge
- Expiration Date: May 5, 2022
- LIMITED-EDITION-4-PACK-KP3XZ
- Rewards: A Limited Edition IV Pack or five tokens
- Expiration Date: May 2, 2022
- MYTEAM-SEASON-6-DRAFT-TICKET
- Rewards: A Draft Ticket
- Expiration Date: May 2, 2022
- LIMITED-EDITION-4-HG6LP
- Rewards: A Limited Edition IV Pack, Diamond Shoe Pack, or five Tokens
- Expiration Date: May 2, 2022
- MYTEAM-FAN-FAVORITES-2TWD8
- Rewards: A Fan Favorites Pack or Diamond Shoe Boost
- Expiration Date: April 26, 2022
- HOPPY-EASTER-FROM-MYTEAM
- Rewards: Galaxy Opal Dennis Rodman
- Expiration Date: April 25, 2022
- MYTEAM-ZERO-GRAVITY-PACKS-7SE9
- Rewards: A Zero Gravity Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack
- Expiration Date: April 15, 2022
- SEASON-6-MYTEAM-ZERO-GRAVITY
- Rewards: A Zero Gravity Pack, Diamond Shoe Pack, or 25 tokens
- Expiration Date: April 15, 2022
- S5-POWER-WITHIN-SUPER-PACKS
- Rewards: Power Within, Maxed Out Two, Out of Position, Metamorphosis, Bracket Busters, or Signature Series V Pack
- Expiration Date: April 11, 2022
- PROMO-SUPER-PACKS-DE6SQ
- Rewards: NBA All-Star Deluxe, Beasts Deluxe, ‘Tis the Season Deluxe, Mystic Deluxe, or New Year’s Resolution Deluxe Pack
- Expiration Date: April 5, 2022
- MYTEAM-OUT-OF-POSITION-PACKS
- Rewards: Out of Position Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack
- Expiration Date: April 1, 2022
- NBA-MYTEAM-75TH-80S-90S-PACK
- Rewards: NBA 75th 80s/90s Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost or 3 Tokens
- Expiration Date: March 15, 2022
- SIGNATURE-SERIES-V-PACKS
- Rewards: A Signature Series V Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost, or 3 Tokens
- Expiration Date: March 11, 2022
- NBA-MYTEAM-75TH-2010S-2000S
- Rewards: NBA 75th 20000s/2010s Pack or 3 Tokens
- Expiration Date: March 7, 2022
- POWER-WITHIN-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: A Power Within Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack
- Expiration Date: March 3, 2022
- SEASON-5-POWER-WITHIN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: 25 Tokens, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack or Power Within Pack
- Expiration Date: March 4, 2022
- ALL-STAR-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM-2K22
- Rewards: NBA All-Star Pack or 10 Tokens
- Expiration Date: Feb. 25, 2022
- S4-HUNT-4-GLORY-SUPER-PACKS
- Rewards: A Level Up, Flash 5, Signature Series IV, Beasts or NBA All-Star Pack
- Expiration Date: March 1, 2022
- ALL-STAR-OPAL-KYRIE-IRVING
- Rewards: Galaxy Opal Kyrie Irving card
- Expiration Date: Feb. 25, 2022
- BHM-34RT-NBA2K
- Rewards: One apparel item from TFIOM, Union, Billionaire Boys Club, Marathon Clothing, or Bel-Air Athletics
- Expiration Date: Feb. 11, 2022
- MYTEAM-H4G-COLD-BLOODED-PACKS
- Rewards: Hunt 4 Glory Cold-Blooded Pack or Sharpshooter Badge Pack
- Expiration Date: Feb. 15, 2022
- RUI-8-OMEDETO-JAPAN
- Rewards: FA Hachimura
- Expiration Date: Feb. 15, 2022
- LIMITED-EDITION-3-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: Limited Edition III Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack
- Expiration Date: Feb. 11, 2022
- MYTEAM-FLASH-5-GALAXY-OPAL-MJ
- Rewards: A Flash Five Pack, Slasher Diamond Shoe Boost Pack or three Tokens
- Expiration Date: Feb. 4, 2022
- HUNT-4-GLORY-CAMO-THE-WORM
- Rewards: A Hunt 4 Glory: Camouflage Pack, Glass Cleaner Badge Pack or Rebounding Diamond Shoe Boost Pack
- Expiration Date: Feb. 1, 2022
- NBA2K22-KNICKS-BUCKS-75
- Rewards: Two Guaranteed Players and 3 Boosts for MyCareer
- Expiration Date: Feb. 1, 2022
- HUNT-4-GLORY-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: A Diamond Shoe Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost, Signature Series IV Pack, 25 tokens or 10 tokens
- Expiration Date: Jan. 21, 2022
- MYTEAM-NBA-75-THE-LOGO
- Rewards: A Maxed Out, Signature Series III, Iced Out, ‘Tis The Season, New Year’s Resolution, or Iced Out 2 Pack
- Expiration Date: Jan. 17, 2022
- MYTEAM-SEASON-3-SUPER-PACKS
- Rewards: A Maxed Out, Signature Series III, Iced Out, ‘Tis The Season, New Year’s Resolution, or Iced Out Two Pack
- Expiration Date: Jan. 13, 2022
- FROM-COMMUNITY-HUB-VIDS
- Rewards: A Colossal Deluxe, Dunktober Deluxe, Alter Ego, Mystic Deluxe or New Year’s Resolution Deluxe Pack
- Expiration Date: Jan. 15, 2022
- HUB-ASK-A-DEV-CODE-1
- Rewards: 10, 15, 20 or 25 Tokens
- Expiration Date: Jan. 15, 2022
- MYTEAM-UNLIMITED-GAMEDAY-THREE
- Rewards: An Iced Out Pack
- Expiration Date: Jan. 15, 2022
- MYTEAM-ICED-OUT-2-PACKS
- Rewards: An Iced Out Two Pack or Diamond Shoe Boost
- Expiration Date: Jan. 14, 2022
- MYTEAM-NEW-YEARS-RESOLUTION
- Rewards: A New Year’s Resolution Pack, Diamond Shoe Colorway or two Tokens
- Expiration Date: Jan. 6, 2022
- MYTEAM-NBA-75-PD-DIRK
- Rewards: An NBA 75 Pack or a Post Scorer Pack
- Expiration Date: Jan. 3
- THE-BEST-OF-NBA-2K22
- Rewards: An Alter Ego Deluxe, Mystic Deluxe, Dunktober Deluxe, Limited Edition I or Limited Edition II Pack
- Expiration Date: Jan. 3, 2022
- HAPPY-HOLIDAYS-FROM-MYTEAM
- Rewards: 15,000 MTP, 30,000 MTP, 50 Tokens, 75 Tokens or a Diamond Contract
- Expiration Date: Jan. 1, 2022
- HAPPY-NBA2K-HOLIDAYS
- Rewards: Two XP Coins, a Holiday Player Panel, and a Holiday skateboard
- Expiration Date: Jan. 2, 2022
- NBA-75-PINK-DIAMOND
- Rewards: A Pink Diamond Jason Kidd, Clyde Drexler, Moses Malone, Nate Thurmond or Larry Bird
- Expiration Date: Jan. 2, 2022
- MYTEAM-TIS-THE-SEASON-PACKS
- Rewards: A Tis the Season Deluxe Pack or Diamond Shoe Boost
- Expiration Date: Jan. 1, 2022
- MYTEAM-NBA-75-PD-WILKINS
- Rewards: An NBA 75 Pack or a Slasher Badge Pack
- Expiration Date: Dec. 29
- MYTEAM-PD-KOBE-AND-MAGIC
- Rewards: A Signature Series three Pack, Clutch Shooter Badge Pack or two Tokens
- Expiration Date: Dec. 24
- LAL-MIN-2K22-NBA75
- Rewards: Two Guaranteed MyTeam Players and three Skill Boosts
- Expiration Date: Dec. 20
- NBA75-SEASONS-2K22
- Rewards: A Signature Series two, Flash three, Flash four, Alter Ego, or Mystic Pack
- Expiration Date: Dec. 11
- MYTEAM-ICED-OUT-PACKS
- Rewards: An Iced Out Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost or Two Tokens
- Expiration Date: Dec. 16
- NBA-75-LARRY-BIRD-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: A NBA 75 Pack or a Sharpshooter Pack
- Expiration Date: Dec. 13
- BUILD-YOUR-EMPIRE-SUPER-PACKS
- Rewards: A Signature Series two, Flash three, Flash four, Alter Ego, or Mystic Pack
- Expiration Date: Dec. 7
- NBA-PRIMETIME-6-PACK-AND-MORE
- Rewards: Six NBA Primetime Packs, a Gold Shoe Boosts Pack or a Token
- Expiration Date: Dec. 6
- MYTEAM-FESTIVAL-THANKS
- Rewards: 5,000 MT, 25 Tokens, 50 Tokens, or 75 Tokens
- Expiration Date: Dec. 5
- MYTEAM-UNLIMITED-GAMEDAY-2
- Rewards: A Mystic Deluxe Pack
- Expiration Date: Dec. 4
- THE-WORM-SEASON-2
- Rewards: An Evolution Dennis Rodman
- Expiration Date: Dec. 3
- THANKSGIVING-COUNTDOWN
- Rewards: A Thanksgiving Basketball Court Player Banner
- Expiration Date: Nov. 24
- MYTEAM-DIAMOND-OPTION-PACK
- Rewards: A Choice of Diamond Shoe, Diamond Shoe Boost or Diamond Contract
- Expiration Date: Nov. 27
- FLASH-4-GLITCHED-JOHN-WALL
- Rewards: A Flash Four Pack, Playmaker Badge Pack, or Two Tokens
- Expiration Date: Nov. 26
- PD-NATE-THURMOND-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: An NBA Primetime V Pack or Rim Protector Badge Pack
- Expiration Date: Nov. 23
- MYTEAM-LIMITED-EDITION-2-PG13
- Rewards: A Limited Edition II Pack
- Expiration Date: Nov. 19
- NBA-PRIMETIME-4-MOSES-MALONE
- Rewards: A NBA Primetime IV Pack or Glass Cleaner Badge Pack
- Expiration Date: Nov. 16
- NOV-PLAYER-BANNER
- Rewards: A Player Banner
- Expiration Date: Nov. 6
- NBA-PRIMETIME-3-MASHBURN
- Rewards: A NBA Primetime III Pack, NBA Series 1 Pelicans Player Pack or Gold Shoe Pack
- Expiration Date: Nov. 9
- HALLOWEEN-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: An Alter Ego Deluxe Pack
- Expiration Date: Nov. 7
- PRIMETIME-PETE-MARAVICH-MyTEAM
- Rewards: A NBA Primetime II Pack, Tight Handles Badge Pack or Shoe Award Pack
- Expiration Date: Nov. 2
- MASKED-PLAYERS-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: A Alter Ego Pack, two Tokens or Blinders Badge Pack
- Expiration Date: Nov. 6
- BUILD-YOUR-MYTEAM-EMPIRE
- Rewards: Limited Edition Pack, Clutch Shooter Badge Pack or Limitless Takeoff Badge Pack
- Expiration Date: Oct. 29
- MYTEAM-MOMENTS-CHRIS-DUARTE
- Rewards: A Sapphire Chris Duarte
- Expiration Date: Oct. 28
- NBA-PRIMETIME-PACKS-MYTEAM
- Rewards: A NBA Primetime Pack, Converse Shoe Pack or 1 Token
- Expiration Date: Oct. 26
- HUB-OPTION-PACK
- Rewards: A Diamond Mid-Range Shoe Boost, Diamond Jordan XXXI Shoe, Karl-Anthony Towns Signature, HOF Set Shooter Badge, or Diamond Defensive Rebound Shoe Boost
- Expiration Date: Oct. 26
- S1-CALL-TO-BALL-SUPER-PACK
- Rewards: A Colossal, Dunktober, Signature Series, Flash one or Flash two Pack
- Expiration Date: Oct. 25
- LIMITED-EDITION-MJ-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: Limited Edition Pack, Clutch Shooter Badge Pack or Limitless Takeoff Badge Pack
- Expiration Date: Oct. 22
- PRIMETIME-ZACH-LAVINE-MYTEAM
- Rewards: A Primetime V Pack, Gold Adidas Shoe Pack or Limitless Takeoff Badge Pack
- Expiration Date: Oct. 19
- MYTEAM-UNLIMITED-GAMEDAY-2K22
- Rewards: A Deluxe Limited Edition Pack
- Expiration Date: Oct. 18
- REC-BANNER-2K22
- Rewards: A Player Banner
- Expiration Date: Oct. 18
- FLASH-2-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: A Flash two Pack, Nike Gold Shoe Pack, or two Tokens
- Expiration Date: Oct. 15
- MYTEAM-PRIMETIME-IGUODALA
- Rewards: A Primetime IV Pack, Nike Gold Shoe Pack, or Clutch Shooter Badge Pack
- Expiration Date: Oct. 12
- FLASH-2-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM-IVERSON-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: A Flash two Pack, Nike Gold Shoe Pack or two Tokens
- Expiration Date: Oct. 15
- 2K22-PRO-AM-BANNER
- Rewards: A Pro Am Player Banner
- Expiration Date: Oct. 11
- ITS-DUNKTOBER-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: A Dunktober Pack, Slasher Badge Pack or Gold Shoe Pack
- Expiration Date: Oct. 8
- WILKINS-OPTION-PACK
- Rewards: A Sapphire Dominique Wilkins, Silver Fast Twitch, Glue Hands Badge, Driving Dunk Shoe Boost, or a Gold Reebok Pump Shoe Colorway
- Expiration Date: Oct. 6
- PRIMETIME-IVERSON-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: A Primetime Pack, Reebok Gold Shoe Pack, or one Token
- Expiration Date: Oct. 5
- NEW-2K22-BANNER
- Rewards: A Player Banner for MyPlayer
- Expiration Date: Oct. 4
- MYTEAM-SIGNATURE-SERIES-CARDS
- Rewards: A Signature Series Pack, Gold Converse Shoe Pack, or two Tokens
- Expiration Date: Oct. 1
- EQUINOX-DIAMONDS
- Rewards: A Diamond Shoe Base, Diamond Shoe Boost, or Diamond Contract
- Expiration Date: Sept. 29
- PRIMETIME-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: A Primetime Pack, Nike Gold Shoe Base, Badge Pack, three Shoe Boosts, or a single Token
- Expiration Date: Sept. 28
- FLASH-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM-2K22
- Rewards: Receive a Flash Pack, Gold New Balance Kawhi Shoe Base Pack, Gold Adidas D-Rose 11 Shoe Base Pack, or two Tokens.
- Expiration Date: Sept. 24
- DOUBLEXP-BANNERS-ANDMORE
- Rewards: Receive three Banners, 30 minute Double XP Coin, a New Player Indicator, New Perfect Green Release Animation.
- Expiration Date: Sept. 21
- GET-READY-FOR-PRIMETIME
- Rewards: Receive a Deluxe Colossal Pack, Five Gold Shoe Boosts, Five Gold Shoe Bases, or a Draft Ticket.
- Expiration Date: Sept. 21
- WELCOME-TO-MYTEAM-CALL-TO-BALL
- Rewards: Receive a Deluxe Colossal Pack, Five Gold Shoe Boosts, Five Gold Shoe Bases, or a Draft Ticket.
- Expiration Date: Sept. 17
- 2KDAY-IN-MYTEAM
- Rewards: Receive a Diamond +4 Driving Dunk Card, a Diamond Shoe, a Free Agent Lebron, a Free Agent Russell Westbrook and a Free Agent Zach Lavine.
- Expiration Date: Sept. 17
- HAPPY-NEXTGEN-2KDAY-22
- Rewards: Receive Three Banners, 30 minutes of two-XP Coin, a New Player Indicator, New Perfect Green Release Animation.
- Expiration Date: Sept. 14