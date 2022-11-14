All NBA 2K22 Locker Codes (November 2022)

NBA 2K Locker Codes are used to unlock various goods and items in-game. MyTEAM and City are two of the most popular game modes in the NBA 2K franchise. While the former challenges players to assemble their dream roster, the latter lets them take on the world by training and improving their players.

Regardless of your favorite game mode, it’ll take a while to unlock more packs or content without spending some of your hard-earned cash. You’re bound to earn more packs and accumulate more virtual currency (VC) as you continue to play NBA 2K22, which will allow you to unlock more content with time.

There are also Locker Codes that you can use to unlock various goods. These unique redeemable codes all pack different rewards, ranging from cosmetics to player packs. Most Locker Codes have an expiration date, but new ones are constantly added to the game during seasonal events. The following list will be updated as more Locker Codes get added to NBA 2K22, but you can also keep an eye on MyTEAM’s and NBA 2K’s official Twitter accounts to be one of the first players to know when there’s a new code available.

How to redeem NBA 2K22 Locker Codes

To redeem one of the following codes, you’ll need to head over to the Options tab and look for the Locker Codes section. Once you click on Locker Codes, a box will appear where you’ll be able to type in the locker code that you’d like to use.

Here are all the active NBA 2K22 locker codes:

All active NBA 2K22 Locker Codes (Nov. 1)

FOREVER-CODE-FROM-ASK-A-DEV Rewards : A 50 Tokens, Hall of Fame Badge, Diamond Contract, Diamond Shoe or Zero Gravity Deluxe Pack Expiration Date : Jan. 13, 2023



Expired NBA 2K22 Locker codes

THANK-YOU-MYTEAM-COMMUNITY Rewards : An End Game Deluxe Pack or an Invincible Deluxe Pack Expiration Date : Aug. 19, 2022



11-CHAMPIONSHIPS-HERO-LEGEND Rewards : Dark Matter Invincible Bill Russell Expiration Date : Aug. 12, 2022



DARK-MATTER-DIAMOND-CONTRACT Rewards : Diamond contract and guaranteed Dark Matter player Expiration Date : Aug. 06, 2022



SEASON-8-MyTEAM-100-TOKENS Rewards: 100 Tokens Expiration Date: July 25, 2022



2K23-COVER-DEVIN-BOOKER Rewards: Dark Matter Devin Booker Expiration Date: July 14, 2022



MYTEAM-SEASON-8-X58WM Rewards: End Game Pack, HoF Badge Pack, Diamond Contract Pack or Tokens Expiration Date: July 8, 2022



HAPPY-4TH-OF-JULY-MYTEAM-7QN6W Rewards: HOF Badge, Diamond Contract or 76 Tokens Expiration Date: July 11, 2022



2K23-IS-COMING Rewards: Galaxy Opal Damian Lillard, Demar Derozan, Karl-Anthony Towns, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic or Joel Embiid Expiration Date: July 10, 2022



S7-RETURN-OF-HEROES-SUPER-PACK Rewards: Fearless, Galactic, Unfazed, Gamma, Origin, or NEXT Pack Expiration Date: July 4, 2022



NEW-ROOKIES-IN-MYTEAM Rewards: NEXT Pack Expiration Date: June 30, 2022



SWISH-5-NY-STARKS-OR-ROBINSON Rewards: SWISH Five Pack, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack, Dark Matter John Starks, or Galaxy Opal Mitchell Robinson Expiration Date: June 28, 2022



MYTEAM-ORIGIN-CARDS-Z4P22 Rewards: Origin Pack, 10 Tokens, or Diamond Shoe Pack Expiration Date: June 24, 2022



SWISH-4-CODE-BOJAN-OR-MYLES Rewards: SWISH Four Pack, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack, Dark Matter Myles Turner, or Galaxy Opal Bojan Bogdanovic Expiration Date: June 22, 2022



MYTEAM-GAMMA-CARDS-XZC8W Rewards: Gamma Pack, Five Tokens, or Diamond Shoe Pack Expiration Date: June 16, 2022



SWISH-3-DROP-HARRIS-OR-WOOD Rewards: SWISH Three Pack, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack, DM Tobias Harris, or GO Christian Wood Expiration Date: June 14, 2022



UNFAZED-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM-WD4Y8 Rewards: Unfazed Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack Expiration Date: June 10, 2022



SWISH-2-CODE-KEMBA-OR-JADEN Rewards: SWISH 2 Pack, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack, Dark Matter Kemba Walker, or Galaxy Opal Jaden McDaniels Expiration Date: June 7, 2022



MYTEAM-GALACTIC-PACKS-UFQ51 Rewards: Galactic Pack, 5 Tokens, or Diamond Shoe Pack Expiration Date: June 3, 2022



MYCAREER-HOODIE-HYPERFLY Rewards : Hyperfly Mavericks Pullover Hoodie Expiration Date : May 31, 2022

SWISH-DELL-OR-SETH-CURRY-DROP Rewards : Swish Pack, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack, Galaxy Opal Dell Curry, or Galaxy Opal Seth Curry Expiration Date : May 31, 2022

MYTEAM-CONSUMABLES Rewards : Diamond Contract, Diamond Shoe Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost Pack or 50 Tokens Expiration Date : May 27, 2022

MYTEAM-PD-JEREMY-LIN Rewards : Pink Diamond Jeremy Lin Expiration Date : May 27, 2022



FEARLESS-PACK-OR-DIAMOND-SHOE Rewards : Fearless Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack Expiration Date : May 27, 2022

HEROES-HAVE-RETURNED-TO-MYTEAM Rewards : Fearless Pack, Diamond Contract, HOF Badge, 25 Tokens, or 50 Tokens Expiration Date : May 27, 2022

ASK-A-DEV-ZERO-GRAVITY Rewards : A Zero Gravity Deluxe Pack Expiration Date : May 25, 2022

ZERO-GRAVITY-SUPER-PACKS-R2LNQ Rewards : A Zero Gravity, Fan Favorites, Limited Edition IV, Glitch, Supernova, or Signature Series VI Pack Expiration Date : May 23, 2022



NBA2K-ECF22-CELTICS-HEAT Rewards : MyTeam Pack and MyCareer Clothing Item Expiration Date : May 22, 2022



SIGNATURE-SERIES-6-DXJMY Rewards : A Signature Series VI Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost, or five Tokens Expiration Date : May 20, 2022

SUPERNOVA-PACK-OR-TOKENS-82D7P Rewards : A Supernova Pack or five Tokens Expiration Date : May 16, 2022



GLITCHED-CARDS-IN-MYTEAM-SC55K Rewards : A Glitched Jason Williams, a Glitched Pack, 25 tokens, Diamond Contract, Diamond Shoe Pack, or a HOF Badge Expiration Date : May 5, 2022



LIMITED-EDITION-4-PACK-KP3XZ Rewards : A Limited Edition IV Pack or five tokens Expiration Date : May 2, 2022



MYTEAM-SEASON-6-DRAFT-TICKET Rewards : A Draft Ticket Expiration Date : May 2, 2022



LIMITED-EDITION-4-HG6LP Rewards : A Limited Edition IV Pack, Diamond Shoe Pack, or five Tokens Expiration Date : May 2, 2022



MYTEAM-FAN-FAVORITES-2TWD8 Rewards : A Fan Favorites Pack or Diamond Shoe Boost Expiration Date : April 26, 2022



HOPPY-EASTER-FROM-MYTEAM Rewards : Galaxy Opal Dennis Rodman Expiration Date : April 25, 2022



MYTEAM-ZERO-GRAVITY-PACKS-7SE9 Rewards : A Zero Gravity Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack Expiration Date : April 15, 2022



SEASON-6-MYTEAM-ZERO-GRAVITY Rewards : A Zero Gravity Pack, Diamond Shoe Pack, or 25 tokens Expiration Date : April 15, 2022



S5-POWER-WITHIN-SUPER-PACKS Rewards : Power Within, Maxed Out Two, Out of Position, Metamorphosis, Bracket Busters, or Signature Series V Pack Expiration Date : April 11, 2022



PROMO-SUPER-PACKS-DE6SQ Rewards : NBA All-Star Deluxe, Beasts Deluxe, ‘Tis the Season Deluxe, Mystic Deluxe, or New Year’s Resolution Deluxe Pack Expiration Date : April 5, 2022



MYTEAM-OUT-OF-POSITION-PACKS Rewards : Out of Position Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack Expiration Date : April 1, 2022



NBA-MYTEAM-75TH-80S-90S-PACK Rewards : NBA 75th 80s/90s Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost or 3 Tokens Expiration Date : March 15, 2022



SIGNATURE-SERIES-V-PACKS Rewards : A Signature Series V Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost, or 3 Tokens Expiration Date : March 11, 2022



NBA-MYTEAM-75TH-2010S-2000S Rewards : NBA 75th 20000s/2010s Pack or 3 Tokens Expiration Date : March 7, 2022



POWER-WITHIN-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM Rewards : A Power Within Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack Expiration Date : March 3, 2022



SEASON-5-POWER-WITHIN-MYTEAM Rewards : 25 Tokens, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack or Power Within Pack Expiration Date : March 4, 2022



ALL-STAR-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM-2K22 Rewards : NBA All-Star Pack or 10 Tokens Expiration Date : Feb. 25, 2022



S4-HUNT-4-GLORY-SUPER-PACKS Rewards : A Level Up, Flash 5, Signature Series IV, Beasts or NBA All-Star Pack Expiration Date : March 1, 2022



ALL-STAR-OPAL-KYRIE-IRVING Rewards : Galaxy Opal Kyrie Irving card Expiration Date : Feb. 25, 2022



BHM-34RT-NBA2K Rewards : One apparel item from TFIOM, Union, Billionaire Boys Club, Marathon Clothing, or Bel-Air Athletics Expiration Date : Feb. 11, 2022



MYTEAM-H4G-COLD-BLOODED-PACKS Rewards : Hunt 4 Glory Cold-Blooded Pack or Sharpshooter Badge Pack Expiration Date : Feb. 15, 2022



RUI-8-OMEDETO-JAPAN Rewards : FA Hachimura Expiration Date : Feb. 15, 2022



LIMITED-EDITION-3-IN-MYTEAM Rewards : Limited Edition III Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack Expiration Date : Feb. 11, 2022



MYTEAM-FLASH-5-GALAXY-OPAL-MJ Rewards : A Flash Five Pack, Slasher Diamond Shoe Boost Pack or three Tokens Expiration Date : Feb. 4, 2022



HUNT-4-GLORY-CAMO-THE-WORM Rewards : A Hunt 4 Glory: Camouflage Pack, Glass Cleaner Badge Pack or Rebounding Diamond Shoe Boost Pack Expiration Date : Feb. 1, 2022



NBA2K22-KNICKS-BUCKS-75 Rewards : Two Guaranteed Players and 3 Boosts for MyCareer Expiration Date : Feb. 1, 2022



HUNT-4-GLORY-IN-MYTEAM Rewards : A Diamond Shoe Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost, Signature Series IV Pack, 25 tokens or 10 tokens Expiration Date : Jan. 21, 2022



MYTEAM-NBA-75-THE-LOGO Rewards : A Maxed Out, Signature Series III, Iced Out, ‘Tis The Season, New Year’s Resolution, or Iced Out 2 Pack Expiration Date : Jan. 17, 2022



MYTEAM-SEASON-3-SUPER-PACKS Rewards : A Maxed Out, Signature Series III, Iced Out, ‘Tis The Season, New Year’s Resolution, or Iced Out Two Pack Expiration Date : Jan. 13, 2022



FROM-COMMUNITY-HUB-VIDS Rewards : A Colossal Deluxe, Dunktober Deluxe, Alter Ego, Mystic Deluxe or New Year’s Resolution Deluxe Pack Expiration Date : Jan. 15, 2022



HUB-ASK-A-DEV-CODE-1 Rewards : 10, 15, 20 or 25 Tokens Expiration Date : Jan. 15, 2022



MYTEAM-UNLIMITED-GAMEDAY-THREE Rewards : An Iced Out Pack Expiration Date : Jan. 15, 2022



MYTEAM-ICED-OUT-2-PACKS Rewards : An Iced Out Two Pack or Diamond Shoe Boost Expiration Date : Jan. 14, 2022



MYTEAM-NEW-YEARS-RESOLUTION Rewards : A New Year’s Resolution Pack, Diamond Shoe Colorway or two Tokens Expiration Date : Jan. 6, 2022



MYTEAM-NBA-75-PD-DIRK Rewards : An NBA 75 Pack or a Post Scorer Pack Expiration Date : Jan. 3



THE-BEST-OF-NBA-2K22 Rewards : An Alter Ego Deluxe, Mystic Deluxe, Dunktober Deluxe, Limited Edition I or Limited Edition II Pack Expiration Date : Jan. 3, 2022



HAPPY-HOLIDAYS-FROM-MYTEAM Rewards : 15,000 MTP, 30,000 MTP, 50 Tokens, 75 Tokens or a Diamond Contract Expiration Date : Jan. 1, 2022



HAPPY-NBA2K-HOLIDAYS Rewards : Two XP Coins, a Holiday Player Panel, and a Holiday skateboard Expiration Date : Jan. 2, 2022



NBA-75-PINK-DIAMOND Rewards : A Pink Diamond Jason Kidd, Clyde Drexler, Moses Malone, Nate Thurmond or Larry Bird Expiration Date : Jan. 2, 2022



MYTEAM-TIS-THE-SEASON-PACKS Rewards : A Tis the Season Deluxe Pack or Diamond Shoe Boost Expiration Date : Jan. 1, 2022



MYTEAM-NBA-75-PD-WILKINS Rewards : An NBA 75 Pack or a Slasher Badge Pack Expiration Date : Dec. 29



MYTEAM-PD-KOBE-AND-MAGIC Rewards : A Signature Series three Pack, Clutch Shooter Badge Pack or two Tokens Expiration Date : Dec. 24



LAL-MIN-2K22-NBA75 Rewards : Two Guaranteed MyTeam Players and three Skill Boosts Expiration Date : Dec. 20



NBA75-SEASONS-2K22 Rewards : A Signature Series two, Flash three, Flash four, Alter Ego, or Mystic Pack Expiration Date : Dec. 11



MYTEAM-ICED-OUT-PACKS Rewards : An Iced Out Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost or Two Tokens Expiration Date : Dec. 16



NBA-75-LARRY-BIRD-IN-MYTEAM Rewards : A NBA 75 Pack or a Sharpshooter Pack Expiration Date : Dec. 13



BUILD-YOUR-EMPIRE-SUPER-PACKS Rewards : A Signature Series two, Flash three, Flash four, Alter Ego, or Mystic Pack Expiration Date : Dec. 7



NBA-PRIMETIME-6-PACK-AND-MORE Rewards : Six NBA Primetime Packs, a Gold Shoe Boosts Pack or a Token Expiration Date : Dec. 6



MYTEAM-FESTIVAL-THANKS Rewards : 5,000 MT, 25 Tokens, 50 Tokens, or 75 Tokens Expiration Date : Dec. 5



MYTEAM-UNLIMITED-GAMEDAY-2 Rewards : A Mystic Deluxe Pack Expiration Date : Dec. 4



THE-WORM-SEASON-2 Rewards : An Evolution Dennis Rodman Expiration Date : Dec. 3



THANKSGIVING-COUNTDOWN Rewards : A Thanksgiving Basketball Court Player Banner Expiration Date : Nov. 24



MYTEAM-DIAMOND-OPTION-PACK Rewards : A Choice of Diamond Shoe, Diamond Shoe Boost or Diamond Contract Expiration Date : Nov. 27



FLASH-4-GLITCHED-JOHN-WALL Rewards : A Flash Four Pack, Playmaker Badge Pack, or Two Tokens Expiration Date : Nov. 26



PD-NATE-THURMOND-IN-MYTEAM Rewards : An NBA Primetime V Pack or Rim Protector Badge Pack Expiration Date : Nov. 23



MYTEAM-LIMITED-EDITION-2-PG13 Rewards : A Limited Edition II Pack Expiration Date : Nov. 19



NBA-PRIMETIME-4-MOSES-MALONE Rewards : A NBA Primetime IV Pack or Glass Cleaner Badge Pack Expiration Date : Nov. 16



NOV-PLAYER-BANNER Rewards : A Player Banner Expiration Date : Nov. 6



NBA-PRIMETIME-3-MASHBURN Rewards : A NBA Primetime III Pack, NBA Series 1 Pelicans Player Pack or Gold Shoe Pack Expiration Date : Nov. 9



HALLOWEEN-IN-MYTEAM Rewards : An Alter Ego Deluxe Pack Expiration Date : Nov. 7



PRIMETIME-PETE-MARAVICH-MyTEAM Rewards : A NBA Primetime II Pack, Tight Handles Badge Pack or Shoe Award Pack Expiration Date : Nov. 2



MASKED-PLAYERS-IN-MYTEAM Rewards : A Alter Ego Pack, two Tokens or Blinders Badge Pack Expiration Date : Nov. 6



BUILD-YOUR-MYTEAM-EMPIRE Rewards : Limited Edition Pack, Clutch Shooter Badge Pack or Limitless Takeoff Badge Pack Expiration Date : Oct. 29



MYTEAM-MOMENTS-CHRIS-DUARTE Rewards : A Sapphire Chris Duarte Expiration Date : Oct. 28



NBA-PRIMETIME-PACKS-MYTEAM Rewards: A NBA Primetime Pack, Converse Shoe Pack or 1 Token Expiration Date: Oct. 26



HUB-OPTION-PACK Rewards : A Diamond Mid-Range Shoe Boost, Diamond Jordan XXXI Shoe, Karl-Anthony Towns Signature, HOF Set Shooter Badge, or Diamond Defensive Rebound Shoe Boost Expiration Date : Oct. 26



S1-CALL-TO-BALL-SUPER-PACK Rewards: A Colossal, Dunktober, Signature Series, Flash one or Flash two Pack Expiration Date: Oct. 25



LIMITED-EDITION-MJ-IN-MYTEAM Rewards : Limited Edition Pack, Clutch Shooter Badge Pack or Limitless Takeoff Badge Pack Expiration Date : Oct. 22



PRIMETIME-ZACH-LAVINE-MYTEAM Rewards: A Primetime V Pack, Gold Adidas Shoe Pack or Limitless Takeoff Badge Pack Expiration Date: Oct. 19



MYTEAM-UNLIMITED-GAMEDAY-2K22 Rewards : A Deluxe Limited Edition Pack Expiration Date : Oct. 18



REC-BANNER-2K22 Rewards : A Player Banner Expiration Date : Oct. 18



FLASH-2-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM Rewards : A Flash two Pack, Nike Gold Shoe Pack, or two Tokens Expiration Date : Oct. 15



MYTEAM-PRIMETIME-IGUODALA Rewards: A Primetime IV Pack, Nike Gold Shoe Pack, or Clutch Shooter Badge Pack Expiration Date: Oct. 12



2K22-PRO-AM-BANNER Rewards : A Pro Am Player Banner Expiration Date : Oct. 11



ITS-DUNKTOBER-IN-MYTEAM Rewards: A Dunktober Pack, Slasher Badge Pack or Gold Shoe Pack Expiration Date: Oct. 8



WILKINS-OPTION-PACK Rewards: A Sapphire Dominique Wilkins, Silver Fast Twitch, Glue Hands Badge, Driving Dunk Shoe Boost, or a Gold Reebok Pump Shoe Colorway Expiration Date: Oct. 6



PRIMETIME-IVERSON-IN-MYTEAM Rewards : A Primetime Pack, Reebok Gold Shoe Pack, or one Token Expiration Date : Oct. 5



NEW-2K22-BANNER Rewards : A Player Banner for MyPlayer Expiration Date : Oct. 4



MYTEAM-SIGNATURE-SERIES-CARDS Rewards : A Signature Series Pack, Gold Converse Shoe Pack, or two Tokens Expiration Date : Oct. 1



EQUINOX-DIAMONDS Rewards : A Diamond Shoe Base, Diamond Shoe Boost, or Diamond Contract Expiration Date : Sept. 29



PRIMETIME-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM Rewards : A Primetime Pack, Nike Gold Shoe Base, Badge Pack, three Shoe Boosts, or a single Token Expiration Date : Sept. 28



FLASH-PACKS-IN-MYTEAM-2K22 Rewards: Receive a Flash Pack, Gold New Balance Kawhi Shoe Base Pack, Gold Adidas D-Rose 11 Shoe Base Pack, or two Tokens. Expiration Date: Sept. 24



DOUBLEXP-BANNERS-ANDMORE Rewards: Receive three Banners, 30 minute Double XP Coin, a New Player Indicator, New Perfect Green Release Animation. Expiration Date: Sept. 21



GET-READY-FOR-PRIMETIME Rewards: Receive a Deluxe Colossal Pack, Five Gold Shoe Boosts, Five Gold Shoe Bases, or a Draft Ticket. Expiration Date: Sept. 21



WELCOME-TO-MYTEAM-CALL-TO-BALL Rewards: Receive a Deluxe Colossal Pack, Five Gold Shoe Boosts, Five Gold Shoe Bases, or a Draft Ticket. Expiration Date: Sept. 17



2KDAY-IN-MYTEAM Rewards: Receive a Diamond +4 Driving Dunk Card, a Diamond Shoe, a Free Agent Lebron, a Free Agent Russell Westbrook and a Free Agent Zach Lavine. Expiration Date: Sept. 17

