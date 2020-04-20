MTG Jumpstart booster packs postponed due to COVID-19

Manufacturing delays have postponed the release of Magic: The Gathering Jumpstart boosters, Wizards of the Coast announced today.

Jumpstart had a prerelease date set for June 26, one day after the digital launch of Core Set 2021. Due to manufacturing delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the new booster pack release date has been postponed to July 17. The Jumpstart set will also release digitally via MTG Arena on July 16 in the Historic format since the cards are legal for play in Eternal formats only.

The delays to Jumpstart, however, haven’t affected the release dates set for Core Set 2021. A digital launch is still scheduled for June 25 with a prerelease event taking place on June 26 to 27. Booster packs for C21 will release on July 3.

Jumpstart has been hailed by WotC as a “new kind of play experience inside a new kind of booster.” Each booster pack is built around a theme in Magic, containing 20 cards. Tabletop players grab two boosters, shuffle them together, and then play. Over 500 reprints and 37 new cards are contained within Jumpstart, legal for play in Commander, Vintage, and Legacy.

On the digital side, MTG Arena players can use Jumpstart cards in the Historic mode. The set will also be available in Magic Online, but only through Treasure Chests. Jumpstart will become available in Arena on July 16. Tabletop players can access booster packs starting July 17.