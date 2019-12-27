Here’s every MTG Arena Mythic Qualifier and Invitational in 2020

The Magic: The Gathering 2020 season has arrived, bringing with it several Mythic Qualifiers, Invitationals, and Point Challenge tournaments via MTG Arena.

Advancing into a new era of MTG esports, the 2020 partial season runs from January to July. August will kick off a year-long season, with the return of the Magic World Championship toward the end of the 2020-2021 season.

Several changes have been made for the upcoming digital esports season, expanding tournaments in Magic Arena, reducing qualifiers to one day, and a tournament name change.

Formerly known as Arena Mythic Championships, the digital tournaments are now called Mythic Invitationals.

Mythic Qualifiers on Arena have been condensed into a one-day tournament.

New tournaments called Mythic Point Challenges have been added to the schedule, providing top-ranked Arena players a chance to earn Mythic Points during a season.

Magic Arena Mythic Qualifier and Invitational schedule

Several dates throughout 2020 haven’t been scheduled as of yet. Once Wizards of the Coast announces those dates, this article will be updated.

Jan. 11: Ikoria Mythic Qualifier #1

Players who are in the top 1,200 Mythic Rankings of Constructed or Limited in Arena during the months of October, November, and December of 2019 qualify to participate in the Ikoria Mythic Qualifier.

Feb. 29: Ikoria Mythic Point Challenge

Players who are in the top 1,200 Mythic Rankings of Constructed or Limited in Arena during the months of October, November, and December of 2019 qualify to participate in the first Ikoria Mythic Point Challenge tournament.

March 14: Ikoria Mythic Qualifier #2

Players who are in the top 1,200 Mythic Rankings of Constructed or Limited in Arena during the month of February qualify to participate.

April 4: Core Set 2021 Mythic Point Challenge

Players who are in the top 1,200 Mythic Rankings of Constructed or Limited in Arena during the month of March qualify to participate.

May: Mythic Invitational Ikoria and Mythic Qualifier Core Set 2021

May, 14 to 17: Mythic Invitational Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths.

May, 23: Core Set 2021 Mythic Qualifier #1. Players who are in the top 1,200 Mythic Rankings of Constructed or Limited in Arena during the month of April qualify to participate.

June 20: Core Set 2020 Mythic Qualifier #2

Players who are in the top 1,200 Mythic Rankings of Constructed or Limited in Arena during the month of May qualify to participate.

July 23 to 26: Core Set 2021 Mythic Invitational

August to September: TBA

Oct. 22 to 25: Zendikar Rising Mythic Invitational

November to December: TBA