Forgotten Realms Iggwilv becomes Tasha, the Witch Queen planeswalker in Baldur’s Gate

Author of demonic lore within Dungeons & Dragons, Iggwilv has become a Magic: The Gathering planeswalker within the upcoming Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate set.
Tasha, the Witch Queen is the third Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate (CLB) planeswalker to get revealed so far. Known as the Dream Witch and Witch Queen, Tasha is a demonologist that slots perfectly into the MTG colors Blue and Black. The witch first appeared in the AFR set via a Sorcery spell called Tasha’s Hideous Laughter. Tasha has now transformed into a planeswalker, stepping up her exile game.
Tasha, the Witch Queen
Synergizing with Thief of Sanity in the MTG colors Dimir, Tasha, the Witch Queen elevates exiling opponents’ spells to a whole new level. Each time you cast a spell that you don’t own, Tasha has a static ability that produces a 3/3 Black demon creature token.
- Mana cost: 3UB
- Type: Legendary Planeswalker—Tasha
- Rarity: Mythic Rare
- Loyalty counters: Four
- Static ability: Whenever you cast a spell you don’t own, create a 3/3 Black demon creature token
- Plus-one loyalty: Draw a card. For each opponent, exile up to one target Instant or Sorcery card from that player’s graveyard and put a page counter on it.
- Minus-three loyalty: You may cast a spell from among cards in exile with page counters on them without paying its mana cost.
Able to function as a Commander in the Dimir colors, Tasha, the Witch Queen is an interesting build around planeswalker. Dimir decks are good at controlling and stealing opponents’ cards, so there is a home for the witch within the Commander format.
It’s unlikely, though, that Tasha will function as a good commander within CLB Draft unless there is a good amount of support for her that has yet to get spoiled. Tasha may not have enough support to become a commander but whether in Draft or Constructed, the witch will slot into a number of existing MTG Commander decks.
Players can test out Tasha, the Witch Queen with the release of Battle for Baldur’s Gate on June 10.