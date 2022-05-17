Forgotten Realms Iggwilv becomes Tasha, the Witch Queen planeswalker in Baldur’s Gate

Author of demonic lore within Dungeons & Dragons, Iggwilv has become a Magic: The Gathering planeswalker within the upcoming Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate set.

Tasha, the Witch Queen is the third Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate (CLB) planeswalker to get revealed so far. Known as the Dream Witch and Witch Queen, Tasha is a demonologist that slots perfectly into the MTG colors Blue and Black. The witch first appeared in the AFR set via a Sorcery spell called Tasha’s Hideous Laughter. Tasha has now transformed into a planeswalker, stepping up her exile game.

Tasha, the Witch Queen

Synergizing with Thief of Sanity in the MTG colors Dimir, Tasha, the Witch Queen elevates exiling opponents’ spells to a whole new level. Each time you cast a spell that you don’t own, Tasha has a static ability that produces a 3/3 Black demon creature token.

Tasha, the Witch Queen

Mana cost : 3UB

: 3UB Type : Legendary Planeswalker—Tasha

: Legendary Planeswalker—Tasha Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Loyalty counters : Four

: Four Static ability : Whenever you cast a spell you don’t own, create a 3/3 Black demon creature token

: Whenever you cast a spell you don’t own, create a 3/3 Black demon creature token Plus-one loyalty : Draw a card. For each opponent, exile up to one target Instant or Sorcery card from that player’s graveyard and put a page counter on it.

: Draw a card. For each opponent, exile up to one target Instant or Sorcery card from that player’s graveyard and put a page counter on it. Minus-three loyalty: You may cast a spell from among cards in exile with page counters on them without paying its mana cost.

Able to function as a Commander in the Dimir colors, Tasha, the Witch Queen is an interesting build around planeswalker. Dimir decks are good at controlling and stealing opponents’ cards, so there is a home for the witch within the Commander format.

It’s unlikely, though, that Tasha will function as a good commander within CLB Draft unless there is a good amount of support for her that has yet to get spoiled. Tasha may not have enough support to become a commander but whether in Draft or Constructed, the witch will slot into a number of existing MTG Commander decks.

Players can test out Tasha, the Witch Queen with the release of Battle for Baldur’s Gate on June 10.