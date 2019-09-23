Everything you need to know about the Vodafone 5G ESL Mobile Open

The grand finals of the Vodafone 5G ESL Mobile Open will be held from Sept. 28 to 29 at the Milan Games Week. Top PUBG Mobile squads and Asphalt 9: Legends players from around the world will be traveling to the Fiera Milan Rho in Milan to battle for a total prize pool of $181,343. ESL has also partnered with Huawei Technologies to provide Mate 20X 5G smartphones for the event.

The tournament was announced in May and since then, monthly online and live qualifiers have been held to determine the players who will compete at the grand finals.

PUBG Mobile has been divided into two regions (A and B) for the tournament. Region A includes countries from Europe and MENA, while Region B only has India.

The qualified teams from Region A are:

Kaos Cream Esports Team404 Futbolist Neon Esports Fear the Flame S2 Gaming

The qualified teams from Region B are:

Synergy Gaming Orange Rock Esports Entity Gaming

Due to alleged visa problems being faced by Synergy Gaming, however, the team may not be able to participate in the event. The team’s substitute, Harnit Khatri, resides in Canada and is also facing problems in acquiring a visa since he’s unable to get a reservation at the local embassy.

Harnit Khatri on Twitter I am qualified for Global Vodafone ESL PUBG Mobile Open to represent INDIA on 29th Sept at Milan,Italy but not able to apply for visa on time from Canada. Please help @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @ItalyinCanada #IndiaatVMCO

While the qualifiers for PUBG Mobile were held online, Asphalt 9: Legends featured offline qualifiers at ESL One Cologne, Gamescom, and ESL One Birmingham, in addition to seven online qualifiers. Two slots for the grand finals remain open and they’ll be decided by an offline qualifier open to everyone on Sept. 27 at Milan Games Week.

The qualified players so far are:

RpM_Alex SuperSonic S.G. Base230 Ryan OG Crazyy Future Flash I’m your Ercel τнυη∂εя~メ•мσ•メ~ AC™oNio Balak Milan Maxime ObscureParadox

The prize pool has been split between the two games. PUBG Mobile squads will be competing for $131,949, while Asphalt 9: Legends players will battle it out for $49,481.

The complete schedule of the event is as follows:

Screengrab via ESL

Fans around the world can catch the action happening in Milan since both games, PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends, will be streamed on YouTube.