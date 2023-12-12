Should you pull for Blob and the Spotlight Cache cards this week in Marvel Snap? (Dec. 12-19)

Blob, the gigantic mutant with superhuman powers, is arriving in Marvel Snap during the Hellfire Gala season. With its gamechanging ability, it’s anticipated to shift the meta, but is it really worth pulling from your Spotlight Caches?

In terms of stats, Blob may not be the best pick for being a six-cost card that can have a stable massive Power. But when you build the right deck for it, then you can definitely take advantage of its ability to turn games upside down in an instant. The other Spotlight Cache cards for this week are pretty interesting, too. So, you might think of using your Spotlight Keys to add this week’s rotational cards to our collection.

But to answer directly, should you pull for the Spotlight Cache cards this week in Marvel Snap?

Marvel Snap Blob abilities, explained

Blob is the newest card addition to Marvel Snap. It is a six-cost, four-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Merge your deck into this. (and gain its total Power) Ongoing: Can’t be moved.” At first glance, Blob is already a promising card when it comes to creating massive Power for a single location. Having four cards with at least four Power in your deck by the time you play it can already give you a 20-Power Blob. What’s more, you can create a deck with high-Power cards to maximize Blob’s ability.

Power is everything for Blob. Screenshot via Snap.fan

But aside from its On Reveal ability, Blob’s Ongoing ability is underrated. It can’t be moved by cards such as Aero (if Blob will be revealed first), Stegron, and Spider-Man. This makes Blob immune to the destructive Kingpin combo on turn six.

What cards can you get from the Spotlight Caches from Dec. 12 to 19 in Marvel Snap?

Aside from Blob, the other cards that will be part of the Spotlight Cache rotation this week are The Living Tribunal and Ravonna Renslayer. The former is a series five card that costs 6,000 tokens from the regular rotation of the Token Shop. The latter, on the other hand, is a series four card and costs 3,000 tokens.

The Living Tribunal is mostly used in decks like Hela Tribunal and Iron Man/Onslaught Ongoing combo. This card is used in strategies that can create massive Power on a single location to equally distribute the Power on all three locations. The Living Tribunal is also helpful in situations where there are unplayable and challenging locations.

As for Ravonna Renslayer, it first arrived to Marvel Snap during the Loki for All Time season in September. At first, it did not see much use because of its three-cost, three-Power stat line despite its ability to lessen the cost of cars with one or less Power. But after changing its stats to two-cost, three-Power, it has seen more play, especially in decks that focus on using zero-Power cards with powerful abilities like Darkhawk and Iron Man.

Should you pull for Blob and the other Spotlight Cache cards this week in Marvel Snap?

Yes. You should pull for Blob and the other Spotlight Cache cards this week.

Blob may only be used to gain massive Power for at least one of your locations. But that’s what Marvel Snap is all about, which is to outpower your opponent on the locations every way possible. Blob’s ability already speaks for itself; it can be a weapon of creating huge Power in an instant, especially if you put it in decks that have multiple high-Power cards like the Sandman Ramp and Hela Tribunal decks. Playing it on turn five while you have Taskmaster on your hand and ready for turn six can instantly make the game favorable for your side.

As for The Living Tribunal and Ravonna Renslayer, both cards may only work on specific deck types at the moment. But their value on those decks is big since the both of them play an instrumental role on their respective decks to work consistently and efficiently. Also, both the Hela Tribunal and Darkhawk/Iron Man decks work in the current meta, so you might as well grab them to try and test for yourself.

Of course, Blob would be the best choice for this week’s Spotlight Cache rotation. But if you pull the other two cards, it still won’t be a loss for your side.

Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache variants

Here are the variants you can get from this week’s Spotlight Caches:

Gangster Blob is in the house. Screenshot via Snap.fan



Blob “Hellfire Gala” Variant

Artist: Mateus Manhanini

You better not mess with Ravonna. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Ravonna Renslayer “Terminatrix” Variant

Artist: Eduardo Mello

Equality is the name of the game for The Living Tribunal. Screenshot via Snap.fan