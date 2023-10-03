This is one that players have been waiting for.

Marvel Snap’s latest season, Bloodstone, has brought a new set of balance changes today. And one of the tweaks has taken a card that has seemingly always been not viable and turned it into one that can be found useful in certain decks.

Uatu, the Watcher, has had a change to both his power level and his card text. He’ll now be a one-cost, one-power card, but his ability is changing to now read as “at the start of the game, shows the right location to you.” Previously, he showed unrevealed locations only when in your hand.

“The combination of Uatu’s effect being significant very early in the game but also dependent on drawing him has left this card in a tough spot,” Second Dinner said in the patch notes. “We’ve decided to start adjusting him by exploring a remedy that functions regardless of whether you draw him or not. We have some particular philosophies around this space, as it disrupts some of the tension we value in locations and we’re not looking to make Uatu a staple of Series 1/2 play. This is definitely an overly safe adjustment, and we may return to the card again based on how it goes.”

Three other cards have had their numbers changed. Mantis is now a two-cost and three-power card instead of one-cost and two-power, Cable is now a three-cost and four-power instead of two-cost and two-power, and Maria Hill is now one-cost and two-power and will add a random two-cost card to your hand, instead of being two-cost and three-power and add a random one-or-two cost card to your hand.

“These three cards, along with Agent 13, Sentinel, and Snowguard, make up a cadre of characters that all add a card to your hand for a cheap cost under different circumstances,” Second Dinner said. “However, they’re also all overlapping one another a fair bit, existing in a tight range of Cost and Power combinations. We’d like to break that up a little bit to build in some differentiation as to how they’re used and where they might be played. It’s unlikely that this is the last tweak to this group we’ll make, but it should get the ball rolling and let us see more clearly how the live game values what each card is uniquely capable of bringing.”

A card that has seen an uptick in play since Elsa Bloodstone’s arrival, Mojo, has also been changed. His card text now reads differently and will give a plus-six power buff when “both sides here are full” instead of “if both players have four cards at this location,” meaning it’s effectively the same.

Along with a number of bug fixes, the patch also added the ability to preview different card qualities in the shop, rare and super rare avatars from variants in Collector’s Reserves, and the ability to use emoji reactions on locations.

The major Uatu change and other adjustments in today’s Marvel Snap update are now live for players to test out.

