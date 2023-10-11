Marvel Snap celebrates first anniversary with Twitch drops, special card variants

For its birthday, we get the presents.

It’s been almost one year since Marvel Snap was released out of beta, and the game is celebrating its first birthday with some goodies for all players.

Starting on Oct. 18, players can get card variants, currencies, and more via Twitch drops and daily login rewards, the Marvel Snap devs announced today. And the unlockables are actually pretty sweet for the one-year anniversary of the comic book card battler.

It's been almost a YEAR since MARVEL SNAP launched!



With our first anniversary next week, you can look forward to…



🔹 Login bonuses leading up to a community-voted variant

🔹 The return of Drops on @Twitch

🔹A special featured location and more!



More info 👇… pic.twitter.com/rQfF7H9eRt — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) October 11, 2023

Login rewards go from Oct. 18 to 23, with items such as a “GOTY Edition” title, boosters, Credits, Gold Conquest tickets, Gold currency, and a community-voted anniversary variant.

The choices include special variants for Human Torch, Shang-Chi, and Ghost Rider. The voting begins on Oct. 23 and will run until Nov. 22, so there’s plenty of time to make your voice heard.

A new set of Twitch drops begins on Oct. 18 and lasts until Halloween on Oct. 31, and includes a Shocker variant avatar for watching two hours, 155 Shocker boosters and 500 Credits for watching four hours, and the special Shocker variant for watching six hours.

There’s also a limited-time Deadpool bundle coming to the store. For $4.99, players can purchase a Deadpool Penny Arcade variant, 1,000 Gold, and a “This Dating App Blows” title.

Make your choice. Image via Nuverse

And especially for the anniversary, there’s the long-awaited return of Fogwell’s Gym. This will be a featured location from Oct. 18 at 11am CT and run for 24 hours. The location has been anticipated to return because it gives players double booster rewards simply for finishing the match.

Happy birthday, Marvel Snap, and thanks for the presents.

About the author