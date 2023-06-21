Lucky Marvel Snap player discovers true power of Sentry’s supposed drawback to secure unexpected win

In Marvel Snap, one of the cards that has a drawback ability in exchange for his impressive stat line is Sentry. The golden boy with superhuman strength from the Marvel universe is a four-cost, 10-Power card which creates a negative 10-Power Void on the right location once you play him. But these Voids might have saved a player and made them win a game.

As seen in a Reddit post on June 20, Sentry was played in the middle location where the Wong and Mystique setup was placed. The former has an Ongoing ability that triggers all the On Reveal effects that will be activated there twice, while the latter copies an Ongoing ability of the last card played. This allowed On Reveal abilities to be triggered four times whenever the user decides to play a card there, including when they played Sentry.

The Sentry play on the Wong and Mystique setup paved the way for creating up to four Voids in the right location which happened to be Mojoworld. But Luke Cage was already placed there, and only three Voids were created. Still, these made negative 30-Power which was a huge drawback for the user.

Luckily, the opponent only had two cards placed on their side of the Mojoworld location. This location grants plus 100 Power to the player with more cards there. And despite the huge negative Power created in Mojoworld, the three Voids helped secure the win by getting the plus 100 Power. The user won the game and ended with 72-Power on Mojoworld.

The post garnered praise from other users, with some even calling it a “big brain play.” This also followed the other Sentry play that we featured earlier this week. There, another Marvel Snap player showed how the Rickety Bridge location destroyed the four Voids created by the four copies of Sentry played on Bar Sinister. This resulted in a massive win for the user after the destruction of the four Voids making the Power of all of their opponent’s Knull (also played in Bar Sinister) negative 26 Power each, making it a negative 104 Power location for their side.

The user still had a ton of luck with this one since it was the opponent who saved them by not playing enough cards on Mojoworld, however. Still, Sentry was once again triumphant in this play, proving that drawback effects can be a blessing in disguise sometimes.

