How to get and use Blocks in Manor Lords

There are plenty of resources for your settlement’s dwellers to collect and store in Manor Lords, but only a few materials are as rare as Blocks. If you are wondering how to get and use Blocks in the game, this guide explains everything you need to know.

How to get Blocks in Manor Lords

While you can find most construction materials in Manor Lords by mining or logging, unfortunately, Blocks aren’t that easy to find. To get Blocks, you have to set up a Trading Post first. You can only obtain Blocks by trading with a nearby settlement.

Blocks are trading-exclusive for now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the Construction menu and then to the Trade menu. Select Trading Post and build it. Make sure to collect it to the King’s Road to enable Trading Merchants to visit. Now, open the Trading Post menu by selecting the building and going to the Trade tab. Here, you should be able to see the option to trade Blocks under Major Trades.

Since Blocks fall under Major Trades, you have to purchase a Trade Route first. It costs 36 Wealth to establish a Trade Route for Blocks in Manor Lords, but before you invest in this, make sure you know what it’s used for and whether it’s worth your money.

What are Blocks used for in Manor Lords?

At the time of writing, Blocks have no use in Manor Lords. Yes, you read that right. So wasting your Regional Wealth for it is pointless.

If you open the Help menu and look at the description for Blocks, it says Blocks are required for crafting Rough Stone. Again, Rough Stone has no apparent use in the game.

Manor Lords is currently in early access, so constructions using Blocks or Rough Stone will likely be added with future updates. Until then, save up your Regional Wealth or use it for something crucial, like adding Chicken Coops to your Burgage plots, among other things.

