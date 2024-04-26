How to create a custom Coat of Arms in Manor Lords

Before you start a game of Manor Lords, the new medieval strategy game slowly gaining traction on Steam and Game Pass, you’ll need to create a Coat of Arms, and you’ll be given the option to create a custom one.

While a real Coat of Arms features several parts, the Coat of Arms creator in Manor Lords is relatively simple, providing a plethora of symbols and background patterns. But the game also offers a way of uploading your own Coat of Arms, if you have something particular in mind.

Before you begin your journey, here’s how you can upload a custom Coat of Arms in Manor Lords.

How to create and upload a custom Coat of Arms in Manor Lords

The in-game Coat of Arms creator in Manor Lords offers a number of patterns and symbols, as well as overlays that let you create up to four different pattern/symbol combinations that fit onto a single design.

A Coat of Arms worthy of kings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To upload your own image from your computer as your Coat of Arms, you’ll first need to navigate to this folder:

Drive\Users\User\AppData\Local\ManorLords\Saved

Once you’re in this folder, create a new folder titled SaveGames and open it. While the game is open and you’re in the Coat of Arms creator, click the Save Coat of Arms button underneath your current in-game design. This will create a PNG file in the SaveGames folder titled player_coat.

To upload a custom image, you’ll have to open the player_coat image file in any photo editing software and create your custom design. Once you have your Coat of Arms designed, save the image as a PNG, name it as player_coat, and make sure you replace the original player_coat image. After the image is saved, go back to Manor Lords and click the Load Coat of Arms button. Once your image is uploaded, do not touch any of the backgrounds or symbols as that will reset your Coat of Arms.

You have to open the original player_coat file that the game creates by hitting the in-game Save button for this method to work. You cannot just copy an image into the SaveGames folder and rename it player_coat; that will not work.

