How Mules work in Manor Lords

Animals in Manor Lords, like Mules, are essential for transporting goods to other regions through a Pack Station and a Bartering system.

Transporting goods to other regions is essential to your Regional Wealth economy in Manor Lords. It can improve your villagers’ overall quality of life when Bartering with neighboring regions you control. A Trade Post in Manor Lords uses Regional Wealth to exchange goods through a Trade Route, but a Pack Station is only for areas you control, allowing your towns to exchange goods through a Barter system.

How Pack Station Mules work in Manor Lords

Get rid of surplus Goods in exchange for what you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Conquering a neighboring region in Manor Lords is similar to the start of the game, for now. You’ll need to start stocking Food and Fuel, along with a Logging Camp to construct buildings. Once the new village is up and running, I recommend constructing a Trading Post to receive Barter goods from your original town.

Head back to your original town (hotkey T) to construct a Pack Station and assign a Family. You will also need to purchase at least one Mule to transport the Barter goods from one region to the other, but I recommend two. Once the Mules have arrived, you must choose one form of goods from your original town to send to the new village, along with one item from the new village for the original town.

Once the Barter system and the Mules are in place, the Family running the Pack Station will transport the goods to the Trading Post within the new village. Goods will get exchanged and the Families will guide the Mules back to the original town. You can run up to 20 Mules or 20 Goods per trip.

How to get more Mules in Manor Lords

Be sure to construct roads for the Mules and workers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Pack Station can hold a maximum of two Mules. To increase the Mules you own, purchase one through the Pack Store popup menu and construct a new Hitching Post that can get upgraded into a Small Stable next to the Pack Station. You may also construct another Pack Station in Manor Lords if you have multiple Goods that can get Barterd between the two regions. But remember, you’ll need to assign a Family to the Pack Station, or the Mules won’t get used.

