Will Madden 23 come to Game Pass?

Madden 23 launched worldwide on Friday, Aug. 19. The fans of the football simulator can play it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

The predecessor of Madden 23, Madden 22, was available on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s paid subscription service that has over 100 games, which left some players wondering if Madden 23 is available in Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Unfortunately, Madden 23 has not been made available in Xbox Game Pass at launch. EA games rarely become available in Xbox Game Pass right after its release, but some of them actually are added to the catalog at a later date.

Will Madden 23 come to Xbox Game Pass?

At this point is unclear whether EA has any plans to add Madden 23 to the Game Pass. The chances of it happening are high, though, given that EA generally makes its titles available on Game Pass in the year after it releases.

Subscribers of Game Pass can hope that Madden 23 will be added to the catalog around February should EA follow what was done for Madden 22. Last year’s edition of the football simulator was made available to Game Pass users on Feb. 17, which is roughly six months after the game was initially released.

Madden 23 brings an accurate NFL experience for football fans as all the rosters and playbooks have been updated, in addition to upgrading the game’s mechanics, the Ultimate Team mode, and the Franchise mode.