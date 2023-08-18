Who are the commentators in Madden 24?

The commentary is a crucial aspect of the match day experience in every sport and, by extension, every sports video game. The NFL and its video game counterpart Madden NFL are no exception to that rule.

But while the National Football League has many different broadcasters to diversify its commentary, Madden NFL 24 is limited to a couple of commentators. Prepare to spend the next 12 months with the same two voices.

Madden 24 commentators, explained

The commentators in Madden NFL 24 are Charles Davis and Brandon Gaudin. If you are a longtime fan of the series, these names and, more importantly, these voices will sound very familiar. Davis and Gaudin have provided commentary for Madden games since Madden NFL 17. EA finally upgraded the PC graphics to the current gen with the new game, but changing or expanding on the casting roster was apparently too much for the publisher.

Keeping the same commentators for years isn’t something new for the franchise. The pair that was replaced by Davis and Gaudin, Phil Simms and Jim Nantz, were the main casters in four games, from Madden 13 to Madden 16. Another thing that doesn’t ever change is the fans’ general dissatisfaction with the commentary job done in the Madden games.

There were plenty of vocal Madden fans who called for Davis and Gaudin to finally be replaced for Madden NFL 24 after seven years at the broadcasting helm. Looking back at the reception for Simms and Nantz, however, this strong dislike shown by some fans isn’t unique. The old commentating duo was also criticized for the same things—being boring and unexciting.

Perhaps all Madden commentators truly are bad, perhaps fans are too demanding, or perhaps the truth is somewhere in the middle. Perhaps the root of the problem isn’t so much the casters themselves, but the fact they’re kept on for years and grow boring by no fault of their own.

There are more angles to this than it initially appears, but regardless, for the next year or so, you’ll have to listen to Davis and Gaudin’s casting or not have commentary in your Madden 24 matches at all. Of all the sports games out there, casting Madden must be the hardest job for a commentator. The whole series is named after one, so we can at least try to cut the guys some slack: John Madden isn’t easy to match.

