Madden NFL 23 is the latest installment in the Madden series, developed and released by Electronic Arts. This year’s game is highly anticipated with an updated NFL roster and new ratings for each player. There are a lot of new features added to this game as well, including the updated Madden NFL 23 99 club among others.

Madden NFL 23 is going to be available for purchase early access or as an addition available on the Game Pass. Regardless of what your method of purchase is going to be, knowing when the game releases is essential and there are a few variations regarding specific locations. Depending on the timezone you live in, the exact time of release for the game will vary.

What time does Madden NFL 23 release in your location?

Unlike most of the other EA releases, the Madden NFL 23 release time is going to be different depending on whether you live on the North American west coast (PDT time zone) or not. This will apply to players residing in states like California and Washington, along with parts of Idaho, Oregon, and Nevada.

Apart from this, the release dates will be different depending on whether you’re looking at the early access version or the full release. The early access version of Madden NFL 23 will release on 9pm PDT (11pm CT) on Aug. 15 and at midnight EST/BST on Aug. 16. These release times will apply regardless of whether you’re using an EA Play trial or you have already purchased Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Edition.

Following the early launch, the full release of the game will then be out a couple of days later. Madden NFL 23’s full version will release at 9pm PDT (11pm CT) on Aug. 18 and at midnight EST/BST on Aug. 19.

What to expect from Madden NFL 23

With Madden NFL 23 being the hottest launch of the series so far, it goes without saying that the cover star of the game is the legendary John Madden. Further expanding on the man himself, the game is also going to feature a John Madden Legacy mode. This mode will allow players an in-depth view into John Madden’s career itself, letting you be hands-on with some of his best teams and players throughout history. The rest of the features are showcased in the video.

Madden NFL 23 also features 32 different teams full of great players such as Trent Williams, Davante Adams, Myles Garrett, and Aaron Donald among others. The new motion-capture tech featured in this game will also allow for more realistic in-game plays than before. With a massive roster and all of the new features, Madden NFL 23 is shaping up to be the best of the franchise so far.