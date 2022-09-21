Madden NFL 23 reigns supreme in August sales but still falls short of 2022 high-water mark

This year’s edition of the Madden NFL franchise has gamer’s heads turning, as it reaches the top of the US software sales chart for the month of August. Madden NFL 23 clearly made an impression on fans, with the title already making it to the fifth spot on the list of best-selling games for 2022, based on dollar sales.

Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s defense was impenetrable though, with Madden NFL 23 unable to break past their sales. The title ended as number five on the list.

It seems like everyone is turning on consoles to test out their offense as Madden NFL once again holds the title of the top-selling game in its launch month.

According to NPD, Madden 23 held the title for most sales, with Saints Row 2 coming in second and Spider-Man swinging up 81 places after its hugely popular PC release.

Image via NPD

The data showed that the PlayStation 5 performed well in both dollar and unit sales, with the console being the top-selling hardware platform. Sony’s PlayStation is currently the best-selling console of 2022, ahead of all other consoles in regards to dollar sales. The Nintendo Switch, however, has sold more units across 2022.

Year on year, August 2021 was the superior August in recent history in terms of content, game hardware, and accessories as spending dropped 5 percent this year.