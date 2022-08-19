Winning the Super Bowl is one of the most prestigious feats in the world of sports. The combination of sporting achievement and spectacle is only topped by a few other events in the world.

Comparatively, winning the Super Bowl in Madden is fine. It can feel very rewarding, especially in a franchise mode scenario where players try to intentionally take bad teams to the top of the league, or make their own hometown team into a dynasty. But the actual things you see on the screen when you win the Super Bowl in Madden? Just ok.

The Madden games have been notorious in the past for maintaining essentially the same exact animations for the cutscenes that play before and after the Super Bowls in their games. There are even supercuts of several iterations of the game that show just how little the celebration cutscenes have changed, if at all, from year to year.

So, with Madden 23 here, many players will probably be wondering if the Super Bowl celebration for the newest title in the franchise has updated its Super Bowl cutscenes at all from Madden 22.

Did EA update the Madden 23 Super Bowl celebration cutscene?

Nope. The Super Bowl presentation and celebration cutscenes look almost exactly the same in Madden 23 as they do in Madden 22.



That’s not to say that every time you get to and win a Super Bowl in Madden 23 it will look exactly the same. There are a few different options for animations that players perform when they run out onto the field, as well as different iterations of fans you might see in the stands. But for the most part, the Super Bowl cutscenes still look pretty much the same, and the field still looks fairly empty for the Super Bowl celebrations compared to the mass of players, media, and family members that swarm the field after the conclusion of the real-life Super Bowl.