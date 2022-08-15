It’s Madden season, baby.

Madden NFL 23 is here, and so too is Madden NFL 23 Mobile. The yearly football title and its mobile companion are about to hit the market and unofficially kick off the 2023 NFL football season. The real games begin on Sept. 8, but gamers are pigskin-prepared this week and beyond.

The mobile Madden experience is now more robust and detailed than ever, offering multiple modes and ways to play the game on your phone when you can’t grind MUT on console at home.

Here’s when you can play Madden 23 Mobile and what to expect from the big update.

Madden 23 Mobile release date

EA revealed that Madden NFL 23 Mobile will be released on Aug. 18, 2022. This release date coincides with the same week that Madden NFL 23 drops on consoles, so both games will be hitting the market alongside each other within just a few days.

Madden 23 Mobile new features

Madden Cash

All Madden Cash from MM22 will be kept for MM23

MM22 Players

All MM22 players, Uncommon or better, will roll over to MM23

All MM22 players can be used in your MM23 lineup

MM22 Player Updates

Every MM22 player’s OVR will be updated to the new MM23 OVR tuning

All updated MM22 Iconics (Base, Elite, Marvel) players will all be converted into a single Iconic rarity with escalating starting OVRs based on their previous tier

Levels on MM22 players will influence the level of the player in MM23

MM22 Player Ranks

Ranks on MM22 players will result in progress toward new MM23 players

The more ranks an individual MM22 player has, the more it will count towards earning MM23 players

MM22 Players = Accelerated MM23 Progress

MM22 players can be traded in for MM23 player packs & resources

Programs and Field Passes

Daily Arena and Unlimited Arena

Leagues

Journey mode