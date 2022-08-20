How to Taunt in Madden 23

Madden is a franchise that feels like it’s built on trash-talking and showboating most of the time. Nothing feels better than taking a couple of extra seconds to strut your way into the endzone when no one from the other team is even close, and there’s nothing quite as blood-boiling as seeing your opponent do the same thing to you.

Throughout the years, how players can taunt in Madden has changed along with the game, and Madden 23 is no exception. Seasoned Madden players may have already discovered that trying to get your play to a high step down the sideline isn’t done the same way it was last year.

If you’re a Madden fan and want to get into your opponent’s head, check out the guide to taunting in Madden 23 below.

How to taunt and celebrate in Madden 23 on console

If you’re playing on a console or a PC with a controller, the button combinations for taunting are fairly simple. You use the same buttons for whatever platform you’re playing on, the names of the buttons simply change.

If you’re a PlayStation player, you can taunt and celebrate by holding the L2, R2, and X buttons simultaneously while you have the ball. You can do the same on an Xbox controller by holding down LT, RT, and A. Remember to keep moving with the left stick while you’re taunting, and don’t taunt when defenders are around. If you get tackled mid-celebration, you’re almost sure to fumble the ball.

As a bonus, players can perform a celebratory dive into the endzone by hitting the dive button (square on PlayStation and X on Xbox) and holding it down when they’re within a couple yards of the goal line.

How to taunt and celebrate in Madden 23 on PC

If you’re part of the rare breed of players that prefers to play Madden on mouse and keyboard, you can also perform a taunt or celebration by holding down a combination of buttons. Hold down left Shift and left click while you have the ball to taunt on PC. The same warnings and advice about taunting on consoles also apply to PC.