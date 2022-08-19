Did you know that it is possible to get free cards and players in Madden 23? This is a must-do for players adventuring with Ultimate Team, the online mode where you fight to assemble the best football team possible and put them on the playing field to compete against others.

To get cards and players for free, you’ll need to know how to redeem codes in Madden 23. Don’t worry, it’s fairly simple to do and the method is exactly the same across all Madden 23 platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

How to redeem codes in Madden 23

A Redeem Code option is located in the main menu of Madden 23. EA has made significant changes to the menu screen of this new edition of the football simulator, so it’s entirely possible that you didn’t find it at a first glance.

To redeem codes in Madden 23, all you have to do is use your thumbstick or directional pad and navigate to the three dots that are located on the bottom right-hand side of Madden 23‘s menu screen.

Once you have found the three dots, simply press the X or A button, depending on the platform or controller you’re using, and you’ll notice another menu will pop up with several options for you to access.

Screengrab by Brandon Grammer via EA

Then all you have to do is navigate to Redeem Code and select that option with the A or X button. A screen will pop up and you’ll be able to insert some Madden 23 codes and earn some items like players and cards for free.