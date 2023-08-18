How to create and use custom rosters in Madden 24

One of the most fun parts of Madden 24—or any Madden game—is designing custom rosters and throwing together a team of all of your favorite players. Sure, playing as existing teams is fun, but many people have the most fun when designing their own version of the NFL.

But how exactly do you make your own custom roster in Madden 24? And how do you play with another person’s custom-created team? If you’ve found yourself asking these questions, you’ve come to the right place.

How to create custom rosters in Madden 24

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to to create a custom roster:

Go to the Creation Center .

. Click on Edit Rosters .

. Click Manage Players . (This function will allow you to sign and release different players from different teams.)

. (This function will allow you to sign and release different players from different teams.) Save your team and add your own file name to it.

Load up the Franchise mode and select Custom. Your custom roster will be right there for you to play. You can also use them in the Quick Play mode.

Related: Madden 24 Review: EA Sports fumbles in ‘make or break’ year

How do you use someone else’s custom Madden 24 roster?

To load a custom roster that someone else has made, go to the Creation Center on the main menu and then go all the way to the right on the next menu to Share and Manage Files. Click Download community files. You’ll be taken to a menu similar to the one in the Mario Maker games in which you can sort through the creation of other Madden players.

Go to the Rosters section and select the roster you want. Select Download and wait for them to download. Then go back to the previous menu, scroll over to Load and Delete Files, and load up the roster you just downloaded. Back out and go to the main menu and select Quick Play and Play Now and then Custom Game. Then all you need to do is select the roster you just downloaded.

What do you use custom rosters for in Madden 24?

Many different things! The diversity for which people use this feature is astonishing. Some people create fantasy teams. Others throw in their custom players for wacky and fun effects. Others have created college rosters or rosters from years ago. Some extra ambitious people include rosters with players who were left out of the game or who just got signed in real life. Some even add players they like from other sports. The possibilities are endless when using custom roster creation.

About the author