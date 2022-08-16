Speed kills in football, and a fast running back can be the foundation of an elite offense in both real-life football and Madden 23. Whether you’re selecting a team or franchise to take over as a coach or whether you’re putting on your draft socks for a franchise fantasy draft, you should keep an eye out for running backs that no one will catch once they get out into space.

Typically, the fastest RBs will fall under the Elusive category, which means they aren’t suited for Power running back styles and plays. For these guys, leave the truck stick and stiff arm moves alone. Look for space between defenders and seize those gaps.

Here are the fastest RBs in Madden 23.

The fastest RBs in Madden 23

Here’s a list of the fastest running backs in Madden 23, sorted by overall speed rating. Their overall ratings, plus their ratings for acceleration, agility, and change of direction are also included.

Name Speed Rating Overall Rating Acceleration Agility Change of Direction Raheem Mostert 95 78 95 87 86 Kene Nwangwu 94 69 95 88 83 Jonathan Taylor 94 95 93 87 87 Ty Chandler 93 66 95 79 77 Matt Breida 93 72 93 89 83 Kenneth Walker III 93 77 94 92 90 Tony Pollard 93 81 95 85 86 Nathan Cottrell 93 62 90 86 84 Derrick Henry 93 97 85 85 79

At 92 speed are Tyler Goodson, Pierre Strong Jr., James Cook, Travis Etienne Jr., Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Darrynton Evans, Dontrell Hilliard, Nyheim Hines, Pierre Strong Jr., Raymond Calais, Trenton Cannon, and Ty Johnson.

Who is the best fast RB in Madden 23?

Technically, the fastest in terms of speed rating is Raheem Mostert, but the best fast RB is Jonathan Taylor, who’s also considered one of the best RBs period. He’s tied for second highest overall speed, he has elite ratings for other elusive categories, plus he’s got exceptional strength and ball carrying abilities, an X-Factor ability, and he’s only 23 years old.

If you’re doing a fantasy draft, Taylor is pretty much a no-brainer first overall pick. Henry and Barkley are also elite RBs. What Henry loses in elusiveness, he more than makes up for in elite strength, and Barkley’s individual ratings suggest he’s way better than his overall rating suggests.