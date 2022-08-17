The quarterback is the most important position in football, and accordingly, it’s also the most important position in Madden 23. After all, you’ll most likely spend most of your time in the game playing as one QB or another. No matter what defensive position you like to start at while letting the game’s AI cover the rest of the field, you’ll always start an offensive play as the QB, and you’ll most likely devote quite a bit of your time reading the field and throwing the ball with the QB as well.

But sometimes, a play falls apart. Your opponent might commit more numbers to a blitz than you were anticipating or their coverage is just too good to find an open player. Many times, QBs only have one option here: run.

Not all QBs are created equal in this department, however. Many great QBs aren’t fast at all and rely on their excellent arm strength, accuracy, and pocket presence to make their mark on the field. On the other hand, there are other QBs who can turn broken plays and mad scrambles into massive gains thanks to blazing speed stats.

Here are the fastest QBs in Madden 23.

Fastest QBs in Madden 23

Below is a list of the 10 fastest QBs in the newest version of Madden, including their overall stat and a few other statistics related to how quickly the QB can move around the field.

Speed Overall Acceleration Agility Change of Direction Lamar Jackson 96 87 96 95 96 Malik Willis 92 69 93 92 89 Kyler Murray 92 84 95 93 92 Justin Fields 90 74 91 90 88 Josh Allen 89 92 92 85 82 Bryce Perkins 89 54 89 83 78 Marcus Mariota 88 71 90 87 86 Desmond Ridder 88 70 91 79 81 Daniel Jones 88 70 89 83 77 Jalen Hurts 87 74 90 90 90

Who is the best QB in Madden 23?

As you can see, speed isn’t everything. The top three QBs in the game by overall rating are Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes, and none of them are on this list (although Mahomes is somewhat close, with a speed rating of 84).

If you want a fast QB, however, two players on this list should jump out at you. If you’re the type of person who likes running with your QB a lot, making it a standard and consistent part of your gameplan, Lamar Jackson is a great option for you. He’s the fastest QB in the game, but also one of the best overall QBs in the game with a rating of 87. His excellent ratings extend to acceleration, agility, and change of direction as well. He’s a slippery QB who will get you serious yardage on the ground.

If you prefer a QB who gives you the option to run, even if you prefer to stay in the pocket more often, you should probably consider Josh Allen. The Bills’ QB is fast, as evidenced by his speed ratings. But he’s also got excellent passing ratings and is versatile enough to play QB almost any way you want to play the position. He’s also a fundamentally different type of runner than Jackson. While Jackson is lightning quick and can juke defenders out of their shoes, Allen combines speed with power. He’s got the best break tackle rating of any QB in the game and the third-best trucking rating of any QB.

Whatever QB you decide to go with, just remember that when it comes time to throw the ball, some of these faster QBs are much better at it than others. Speed is great, but for a quarterback, it only takes you so far.