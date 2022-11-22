EA Sports College Football gets benched as reality spoils release plans

You might have to wait a while.

Fans of the NFL are going to have to take solace in the fact there are tons of Madden titles to get stuck into while they wait for the release of EA Sports College Football after new reports emerged that are suggesting there are delays coming.

You’ll have over a year to get your virtual football practice in, as there’s a strong chance Sports College Football will be delayed.

Unfortunately, according to Matt Brown, a publisher from Extra Points, EA is “expected to announce tomorrow morning around 10am ET that EA Sports College Football will be delayed until 2024.”

Per multiple sources familiar with the situation, EA is expected to announce tomorrow morning around 10 AM ET that EA Sports College Football will be delayed until 2024. More details to come tomorrow. https://t.co/iatNaUnnEz — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) November 22, 2022

We can expect “more details to come tomorrow” as to why the delays are coming.

This iteration of the College Football franchise would bring the game back to the newer generation of consoles. The last time an NCAA game was released was midway through 2013. The game was discontinued after reports of lawsuits from college athletes for using their “likeness” in their game without permission.

It’s been a long road since the original announcement from EA SPORTS in Feb. 2021. The announcement didn’t reveal a release date, only that it was in production.

Fans will just have to wait for the updates from EA. Hopefully, the delay doesn’t push it too far into 2024, if not we’ll have some angry college football fans.

Let’s just hope this is the only delay in the franchise; the fans have waited long enough.