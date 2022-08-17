All songs from the Madden 23 soundtrack

Madden 23, the latest installment of the most famous NFL video game franchise, is available for players all around the world.

The NFL game holds a good track record when it comes to its soundtrack since the golden era of Madden 06 and Madden 07. The quality of the game has decreased over the years, according to the general public, but not the soundtracks. Madden 23 is no different and brings 39 songs that can be listened to while you’re playing Madden 23. It even includes some of the world’s most famous rappers, such as Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Tyler, the Creator.

Madden 23 will launch worldwide on Aug. 19, but those who pre-ordered or have an EA Play subscription can already enjoy the game. If you don’t have Madden 23 in your hands yet, you can check out all of the songs featured in the game below.

Madden 23‘s complete soundtrack