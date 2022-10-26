Madden NFL 23 may have been released a couple of months ago now, but that doesn’t mean EA and Twitch aren’t still trying to drive viewership for the game with drops on the platform for gamers who watch creators.

There isn’t much more time left to get the current set of Twitch drops, but there’s still one more day for players to earn a prize by watching Madden. The active Madden NFL 23 Twitch drop campaign began yesterday with three separate opportunities to get a GMM Pack.

By watching participating streamers playing Madden between 9:25am CT and 1pm CT for just 15 minutes, users can claim a “GMM Pack” as a part of the Good Morning Madden campaign.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/Drops/Campaigns

The “GMM” Pack is just an abbreviation for “Good Morning Madden,” the promotion itself. The packs have players in them that can be used for your Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team, also known as MUT23.

To get your reward, you will need to use the Drops Inventory page to watch your progress, which should go by reasonably quickly considering only 15 minutes of viewership are required.

Getting the GMM Pack will require users to have their EA account connected to Twitch. You’ll also need to make sure to claim the drop on your Drops Inventory page in the same place where you can check on your progress. The final drops session will run tomorrow in the late morning into the afternoon.

Additionally, Prime Gaming has a special promotion for the game that allows anyone with a Prime Gaming subscription to claim packs for their MUT23 teams.