5 best defensive playbooks in Madden 23

The old adage in sports is that defense wins championships, and that holds true in Madden 23 as well.

With the slew of offensive talent available in Madden, from both active players in Franchise mode to legends in Ultimate Team, having an effective defensive plan is an important factor in winning a game. Many of the top players have refined defense in Madden to a set of key playbooks and formations that are superior to the alternatives.

The best playbooks in Madden provide great coverage options without sacrificing the ability to consistently pressure the quarterback. Many of them also have ways to contain a mobile quarterback, which are all over the modern NFL with players like Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen racking up rushing yards. When playing online, having a plan to stop these players will make the difference between a win and a 30-point loss.

Here are the best defensive playbooks in Madden 23.

Kansas City Chiefs

The consensus in the Madden community is that the Kansas City Chiefs have the best defensive playbook in the game. This is due to the excellent Nickel package throughout the scheme. They offer some excellent options to pressure the quarterback without giving up mid-field coverage. Lean on the Nickel 33 and the 43 Even 61 packages in either the Ultimate Team or the Franchise mode to get a true edge. Prioritize acquiring great linebackers to get the most out of the Kansas City Chiefs playbook. All of the best players are using this strategy, so it’s good to either use it or at least understand it to remain competitive online.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have been a solid NFL defense for the past several years and this pedigree translates into Madden 23. This defensive playbook is a base 3-4 setup with two effective formations in both Bear and Cub. Look to also take advantage of the meta Nickel packages with access to 33 Cub and 24 to keep up with other teams’ defensive approaches online. The Buccaneers’ playbook is a good option to pressure the quarterback. Look to run some dominant edge rushers and a stout group of coverage linebackers to get the most out of this playbook.

Multiple D

Generic defensive playbooks in Madden 23 are an excellent option for every player looking to run a meta plan. Multiple D has access to the key meta Nickel options, primarily the 33 Cub setup. This will keep you on par with opposing strategies. The rest of the playbook does have some solid plays in its base 3-4 Cub and Odd formations This playbook isn’t too far from the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins books, but with better access to popular meta formations to fall back on in a pinch. This book is versatile and rewards balanced roster construction with solid players up and down the depth chart. You’re afforded the flexibility to prioritize any position and see fruitful results.

Baltimore Ravens

Similar to the Buccaneers, the Baltimore Ravens are known for their strong NFL defense, which translates well to Madden 23. It must be mentioned that the Ravens, like everyone else on this list, have access to the great Nickel package that defines the Madden metagame. Feel free to center this defense around 33 Cub to find success. A nice twist that the Ravens have is a set of excellent Dime formation packages.

These qualities are similar to the Pittsburg Steelers’ defensive playbook, but that one lacks the 33 Cub formation, which is a centerpiece of any great Madden defense. When using the Ravens playbook, look to pressure the quarterback with the Dime package, which is particularly effective against mobile quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.

Jacksonville Jaguars

One of the teams on the upswing in the NFL, the Jaguars have a solid playbook with all of the previously established fundamental elements alongside a few interesting twists. Primarily, their strategy is a standard 3-4 setup, with all of the base options that can be used in the generic 3-4 playbook. However, some key differences are that the Jaguars have the meta Nickel package, using it to great effect like any other team. There’s some unique diversity with the Nickel 245 Odd formation, which only the Buccaneers and Cardinals have access to. This strong blitz package is a great tool to throw the opponent off with a seldomly used, but effective defensive attack.