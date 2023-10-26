Lords of the Fallen’s ‘Pumpkin Patch’ launches today with Halloween quest, revamped NG+, and crossplay 

Facing Lords of the Fallen’s wobbly reception, the developers are going full steam ahead releasing patch after patch fixing performance problems, gameplay issues, bugs, and more. The latest update, the Pumpkin Patch, adds a new Halloween-themed quest among other much-needed changes.

The update, Ver. 1.1.249, goes live at 4pm CT today, Oct. 26, 2023. Players can unlock an exclusive helm, the unsettling Pumpskin Mask, by completing a new seasonal quest. Additionally, Mournstead has been decorated with spooky seasonal cosmetics to spice things up.

Log into the Halloween Event to claim this disgusting helm. Image via CI Games

Alongside the Halloween content, the Pumpkin Patch makes major changes to Lords of the Fallen’s New Game Plus mode. Previously, all the Vestiges (like Dark Souls’ bonfires) were broken in New Game Plus, meaning players were restricted to one checkpoint at a time, and they could only fast travel to Skyrest Bridge and back.

The Pumpkin Patch adds a “tiered NG+ system” with a decreasing number of Vestiges present in each subsequent cycle. This makes your first venture into New Game Plus far less punishing, and for many players, it’s a welcome change.

Lords of the Fallen’s latest update also brings back full crossplay between PC and consoles. The developer previously disabled crossplay due to compatibility issues causing severe lag, and hopefully the problems are resolved now.

On top of this, the patch also addresses a pervasive concern in the community regarding Lords of the Fallen’s enemy density. Players were complaining that areas like the Path of Devotion had too many enemies, particularly ambushes from dogs and ranged snipers, and that enemies would chase fleeing players for far too long. The new patch reduces enemy density in several areas, which should hopefully help smooth out the difficulty curve and make traversing these areas less frustrating.

With all these changes, the future is looking brighter and brighter for Lords of the Fallen, and Hexworks’ efforts to fix the game are nothing short of commendable. The developer is also inviting players to submit art from Lords of the Fallen’s 3D photo mode, and the winner’s will appear on the Nasdaq building in Times Square for two weeks.

