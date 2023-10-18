Lords of the Fallen: Where to find Catrin’s pendant for Byron’s quest

The world of Lords of the Fallen is full of hidden content, including Byron’s quest, which you can miss quite easily.

Byron is an NPC you’ll meet two times; the first time will be at the Bellroom’s Vestige, and then you’ll come across him one more when exploring the Sunless Skein, near the Vestige of Catrin. If you’ve already spoken to him when you encounter him, he’ll give you a quest. You’ll have to retrieve Catrin’s pendant, an item that was stolen, and find the thief.

This Lords of the Fallen optional quest can be hard to find and complete, because it requires you to stop your progression entirely after defeating the Skinstealer and go back.

Here is where you can find the person and item he asks for.

Where to find Catrin’s pendant for Byron’s quest

You meet Byron at the Ballroom first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can meet Byron first at Bellroom’s Vestige. You can speak to him and see him again at Catrin to get the quest, after draining the water in Sunless Skein.

You can do this by going into the Umbral realm, climb up the ladder and activate the lever near the Catrin Vestige. You’ll also have to defeat the Skinstealer boss to get the Drainage Control Key and then head back instead of taking the elevator.

Then, you’ll have to do some digging to find the stolen pendant.

First, it’s key you don’t leave the area before finding the thief. If you do, Byron will get it back himself and kill the thief, who is an NPC you’ll need later. So this is not a quest you can take up and get back to whenever you want.

The thief is located in an area you won’t reach simply by progressing through the game’s main areas: the Revelation Depths. Then, you’ll have to dig more to find him in the area because he’s well-hidden.

How to reach Revelation Depths

Here are the steps to follow to reach the Revelation Depths area.

From the Vestige of Catrin, head to the open area and go left, through the tunnel to reach the Skinstealer boss and defeat it.

Instead of going forward and take the elevator, head back to Byron and he’ll give you the quest.

Go back to the battlefield and then downstairs until you find in a tunnel on the left. It’s counter-intuitive, but you have to go back to complete that optional quest.

You’ll go back and forth there. Screenshot by Dot Esports via 100% Guides on YouTube

Go straight as much as you can through the caves.

Head to the right when you reach the end of the cave.

Climb up the ladder and go straight again.

Pull the lever.

Explore lower levels. Remix by Dot Esports via 100% Guides on YouTube

Head back through the cave. Right before you’re supposed to get out, go left instead.

Progress through the tunnel and head run on the cages.

This is an easy way to know you’re on the right path. Screenshot by Dot Esports via 100% Guides on YouTube

Head through the other tunnel and you’ll reach Revelation Depths. You’ll see a checkpoint on the right.

Where to find the Thief Winterberry

Reaching Revelation Depths is already a whole journey in itself, but you won’t end here. The thief is located deep in the area, so you’ll have more exploration to do. Here is how to find him.

Go straight after the Vestige seedling location.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via 100% Guides on YouTube

You’ll reach a large wooden bridge. Cross it and keep following the path.

Head down to the stone path and head left after the Vestige Seedling location.

Follow the path stuck to the wall. Go straight and don’t use the elevator, or the quest will fail.

Go to the blocked bridge. Remix by Dot Esports via 100% Guides on YouTube

You’ll reach a branching after the fire you can light. Head right.

Climb down the ladder and follow the path again, until you reach another ladder.

Climb down again. Your path will be blocked, but you’ll find another way on the right, heading in a tunnel.

Head up the wooden path.

Jump down on the ledge when the wooden path ends.

You’ll end up heading back to the blocked location. You’ll be able to kick the plank and unlock the path.

You don’t have to cross that bridge, however, but simply go back to another tunnel on the right.

You’re almost there. Screenshot by Dot Esports via 100% Guides on YouTube

Head left after the shrine.

At the end of that last tunnel, you’ll meet Winterberry, at last.

How to retrieve Catrin’s pendant

Winterberry sells a lot of jewelry. Screenshot by Dot Esports via 100% Guides on YouTube

Once you’ve found Winterberry, you’ll be able to progress through the quest by returning to Byron. He’ll make some remarks on the kind of character the thief is.

You can then go forth on the path you had previously unlocked when defeating the Skinstealer boss. You’ll find Byron again and earn an Umbral Eye as reward for completing a quest.

