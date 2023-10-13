Lords of the Fallen: Secret classes explained

New ways to play can be unlocked.

Lords of the Fallen caters to many playstyles with a variety of classes available to choose from, though they are not all available at launch.

Players will have nine starting options for classes in Lords of the Fallen, with one extra if you have the Deluxe Edition, but your journey will take you beyond the initial choices that are presented to you.

As there is no option to change class in Lords of the Fallen, any new classes will need to be chosen at the start of a new playthrough, which means there is plenty of replayability.

If you’re determined to unlock all the classes that Lords of the Fallen has to offer, you can find all the details you need here.

What are the secret classes in Lords of the Fallen?

You need to progress to unlock more classes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four classes that are unlockable in the game and are not available as part of the nine starting classes. The four secret classes are:

Dark Crusader

Lord

Putrid Child

Radiant Purifier

Each class has strengths and weaknesses, with the Radiant Purifier boasting high Vitality and Radiance, and the Lord boasting high Inferno and a high starting level.

How to unlock the secret classes in Lords of the Fallen

The easiest of the secret classes to unlock is the Dark Crusader, which is provided as a starting class to those who purchased the Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition.

Otherwise, you will unlock the Dark Crusader class by completing Dark Crusader Isaac’s questline.

The other three classes are unlocked by beating the game, with one class unlocked for each of the three endings in Lords of the Fallen, which encourages replaying the game.

You can see the other three unlockable classes and the ending they require in the table below.

Lord Complete Lords of the Fallen with the Inferno Ending. Putrid Child Complete Lords of the Fallen with the Umbral Ending. Radiant Purifier Complete Lords of the Fallen with the Radiant Ending.

About the author