Lords of the Fallen devs come clean about Xbox issues prior to game’s release

Lords of the Fallen releases tomorrow, but only the PS5 and PC versions will be "finished," as the Xbox version will get a later patch.

HEXWORKS’ highly anticipated action RPG Lords of the Fallen is set to be released tomorrow, but only certain platforms will get the full experience.

The developers announced today that while the PC and PlayStation versions of Lords of the Fallen will launch “as intended,” the Xbox version will receive a patch over the next few days to get it up to snuff alongside the other platforms.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the content creators who have worked with us to enable the rapid deployment of patches, updates, and performance improvements ahead of tomorrow’s exciting launch of Lords of the Fallen,” HEXWORKS wrote on Twitter. “As such, PC and PlayStation 5 players will be able to enjoy the game as intended. The Xbox version is currently being updated, bringing it to parity with the other platforms, and the patch will release over the coming days.”

Predictably, there are fans who are less than happy at the prospect of another game releasing and being patched to “fix” it after the fact. But others seem unbothered, already creating a Reddit thread to report bugs and other issues they might encounter upon starting the game when it releases tomorrow.

Lords of the Fallen casts players as a Dark Crusader on a mission to overthrow Adyr, the demon god. As a huge, dark fantasy RPG with big FromSoft energy, LotF has big appeal in a post-Elden Ring, pre-Shadow of the Erdtree world. But this Xbox hiccup may slow things down a bit.

IGN hailed this game as potentially “the first true next-gen Soulslike” just two months ago, and later ruled it a “great” game in its official review. This will likely ring true for PC and PlayStation 5 lantern bearers, but Xbox players have a bit of a wait ahead to experience this game as it was truly meant to be. Performance issues hinder games that require quick reactions and precise timing, so waiting for that update seems like a must for Xbox players.

