Lords of the Fallen developer temporarily disables crossplay

Lords of the Fallen is a sprawling action RPG from developer Hexworks. It recently launched to a mixed reception from players and critics alike, with most negative comments citing performance issues. Now, less than a day after release, the developer has announced that Lords of the Fallen’s crossplay functionality has been temporarily disabled “until it’s been further optimized.”

Most reviews criticized the game’s poor performance, particularly for PC, with Lords of the Fallen game suffering from severe frame drops and freezing issues in some areas. It launched with crossplay, meaning PC and console players could cooperate and fight against each other, but multiplayer was so laggy it was borderline unplayable.

Following player feedback, we’re working with our partners at Redpoint & Epic to enhance crossplay functionality. Therefore, this feature has been temporarily disabled until it’s been further optimised.



Co-op & PvP multiplayer remain active within your chosen platform. — LORDS OF THE FALLEN (@lotfgame) October 14, 2023

It seems crossplay functionality may have been causing some of the issues, as Hexworks announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the functionality has been disabled following player feedback. Additionally, the developer stated that the team is working with Redpoint and Epic to enhance crossplay. Co-op and PvP multiplayer will remain active, but players can only play with other players on their chosen platforms.

It’s worth noting that while Lords of the Fallen does come with anti-cheat software, Hexworks announced that the game “does not, and will never use” the infamous Denuvo, which is known to affect PC performance. The developer did not announce when crossplay functionality will be enabled again, so players will just have to wait until it is fixed.

Lords of the Fallen is now out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. In our Lords of the Fallen review, we praised its “intricate world design, unparalleled art direction, satisfying combat, and excellent replayability.”

