Lords of the Fallen developer temporarily disables crossplay

Cross-platform multiplayer was disabled less than a day after the game's release.

Lords of the Fallen screenshot showing a mage
Image via CI Games

Lords of the Fallen is a sprawling action RPG from developer Hexworks. It recently launched to a mixed reception from players and critics alike, with most negative comments citing performance issues. Now, less than a day after release, the developer has announced that Lords of the Fallen’s crossplay functionality has been temporarily disabled “until it’s been further optimized.”

Most reviews criticized the game’s poor performance, particularly for PC, with Lords of the Fallen game suffering from severe frame drops and freezing issues in some areas. It launched with crossplay, meaning PC and console players could cooperate and fight against each other, but multiplayer was so laggy it was borderline unplayable.

It seems crossplay functionality may have been causing some of the issues, as Hexworks announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the functionality has been disabled following player feedback. Additionally, the developer stated that the team is working with Redpoint and Epic to enhance crossplay. Co-op and PvP multiplayer will remain active, but players can only play with other players on their chosen platforms.

Related
Is Lords of the Fallen crossplay or cross-platform?

It’s worth noting that while Lords of the Fallen does come with anti-cheat software, Hexworks announced that the game “does not, and will never use” the infamous Denuvo, which is known to affect PC performance. The developer did not announce when crossplay functionality will be enabled again, so players will just have to wait until it is fixed.

Lords of the Fallen is now out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. In our Lords of the Fallen review, we praised its “intricate world design, unparalleled art direction, satisfying combat, and excellent replayability.”

About the author
Abdul Saad

Abdul Saad is a seasoned entertainment journalist and critic and has been writing for over five years on multiple gaming sites. When he isn't writing or playing the latest JRPG, he can be found coding games of his own or tinkering with something electrical.

More Stories by Abdul Saad