Is Lords of the Fallen open world? Answered

Lords of the Fallen is a huge game. It’s not just about the time it takes to finish, but also the big areas you can check out. Still, that doesn’t mean you can explore everywhere freely like in an open-world game.

Is Lords of the Fallen open world?

Kinda. Image via CI Games studio

Lords of the Fallen isn’t exactly an open-world game like Elden Ring, where you can go anywhere you want on a huge map. It’s more like a semi-open world. You can’t explore everything right from the start because the game guides you a bit, but there are still a lot of cool spots to check out.

The game also has a neat twist: there are two versions of the world to explore. You’ve got the regular world, where most of the action happens, and then there’s the Umbreal Realm. It’s like an ethereal version of the same world. Different things exist in each realm, so you’ll find yourself switching back and forth a lot to reach new places and discover new stuff.

How do you switch between worlds in Lords of the Fallen?

To move from the normal world to the spooky Umbral Realm, you need to use your lantern. Hold up the lantern using Control on PC, L2 on PS5, or LT on Xbox. Then, turn it on by hitting Q on PC, Square on PS5, or X on Xbox. If you do it correctly, you’ll step into the eerie Umbral Realm. If you happen to lose a life in the real world, you’ll also end up there.

Now, to get back to the normal world from the Umbral Realm, you have to find something called an Emergence Effigy and use it by pressing E on PC, Square on PS5, or X on Xbox. But be warned, finding these can be a bit of a challenge. Sometimes, you need to solve a puzzle to find one. Or, you can go back to the closest Vestige and rest there. That’ll pull you out of the Umbral Realm and drop you back into the regular world.

