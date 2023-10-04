The aesthetic is there, but is it?

Lords of the Fallen is returning after nine years and is promising a big comeback. Players will be able to embark on a dark fantasy action RPG that has everything a Souls game could have. The game will have a massive map to be explored, a wide range of character customization with nine character classes, and 100 different weapons.

So, do all these aspects mean it falls in the Soulslike category?

What is a Souls game?

Massive bosses might indicate it’s a Souls-like game. Image via CI Games

It’s hard to define what are the characteristics of a Soulslike game. Some games are easier to identify as Soulslike than others. The name itself is based on Dark Souls, the game that started the RPG subgenre.

There are some game traits most fans agree on. Souls games are usually action third-person role-playing games with a higher difficulty, challenging mechanics, wide and confusing exploration, a lot of struggle, a sense of loneliness, and a specific type of combat.

The Soulslike combat is slower and heavier than usual RPG combat. You have to attack, dodge, and parry enemies and massive bosses, which requires the player to learn the attack pattern of the enemy. Combat tends to be mechanically difficult and overwhelming.

When you explore the Soulslike tag on Steam, you’ll see a range of games like Elden Ring, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Dead Cells, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Hollow Knight. But many fans would disagree Hollow Knight is a Soulslike.

Is Lords of the Fallen a Souls game?

Yes, Lords of the Fallen is a Souls game. Aside from the Soulslike tag on Steam, we can identify most Soulslike traits in the trailers. The atmosphere, mood, and game mechanics all indicate it’s a Souls game.

Lords of the Fallen will be released on Oct. 13 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

