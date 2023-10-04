How to preload Lords of the Fallen – if you can

CI Games’ eagerly anticipated Soulslike action RPG launches on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Fans around the world are keen to see what The Lords of the Fallen has in store, with its 10 diverse character classes, two parallel worlds, and surreal and somber setting amounting to what looks like a fresh take on the emerging genre.

Many excited fans are wondering whether it’s possible to preload Lords of the Fallen. Players can preload most modern titles up to a week before release, allowing them to jump straight into the action on launch day. If you’re looking to know whether you can preload Lords of the Fallen, this article has all the answers you need.

Lords of the Fallen preload details

Image via CI Games

There’s still no official word on whether (or when) Lords of the Fallen will be available for preload, but given that most game launches nowadays are preloadable, it’s more likely than not that preloading Lords of the Fallen will be possible.

PlayStation 5

Players can usually preload new games for PlayStation 5 48 hours before launch. Simply navigate to the PlayStation store and search for the title to purchase your preferred edition. From your games library, select Lords of the Fallen, and when the preload time becomes available, you’ll see a timer counting down until the game is playable.

Xbox Series X|S

On Xbox consoles, players can usually preload new games up to a week before launch. The process here is similar: Upon purchasing Lords of the Fallen from the store, it will be added to your library, where you’ll be able to preload the game and play it as soon as it becomes available.

PC

The timings on PC tend to vary depending on games and publishers, but in general, players should expect to preload Lords of the Fallen between a couple of days and a week before launch. As soon as CI Games releases the exact timings for Lords of the Fallen preload, we’ll update this article—but in the meantime, stay tuned for more news and previews.

