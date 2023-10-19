How to get the Umbral Tome in Lords of the Fallen

It can help you in getting strong gear.

Lords of the Fallen features all sorts of quests in addition to the main campaign, and Dunmire’s quest—which will require you to get the Umbral Tome—allows you to start your adventure again with a significant advantage.

Dunmire’s NPC quest is easy to pick up, but you won’t have much guidance to complete it. It’s worth the effort, however, as it unlocks the Dark Crusader class. When speaking to him downstairs in Skyrest, he’ll end up giving you the quest.

His request might not be very clear, so players will be tempted to ignore it and carry on. Dunmire asks you to bring him items that can prove the wicked manipulations of the Hallowed Sentinels but he doesn’t actually say what those items are.

There are eight items to get him in total, and the Umbral Tome is one of them. It’s not much more challenging than the others to collect, however.

Here is how to get the Umbral Tome quest item in LotF.

Where to find the Umbral Tome in Lords of the Fallen

Dunmire will give you a precious quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Umbral Tome is an item you’ll have to return to Dunmire in Skyrest to unlock the Dark Crusader class, but you likely won’t come across it by chance. It’s hidden in a secret room that you can miss easily if you’re not careful.

Compared to other requirements, it’s one of the easiest items to return to Dunmire as it doesn’t require completing any challenging fight or riddle to be obtained—you just have to open your eyes and explore. Here is where it’s located and how to reach it.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bier on YouTube

Warp to the Hooded Antuli Vestige. Head down the tunnel accessed through the rails. Climb the stairs. Once you’re at the upper level, go to the ledge blocked by carts. Destroy them and jump down the thin ledge. You’ll see a room blocked by a grid on the other side. Head to the Umbral world to pass through the grid.

You’ll simply have to Soulflay the creature to pluck out the item you need and progress through the quest. You can give it to Dunmire near Molhu’s hallway, as he will change location between both steps of the quest.

