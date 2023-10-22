How to find the blacksmith and upgrade your weapons in Lords of the Fallen

Like in many Soulslikes, Lords of the Fallen features a blacksmith that will give players the ability to enhance their weapons, making them more combat-ready in the process. However, unlike in many Soulslikes, players must first earn the right to stronger weapons by freeing the blacksmith Gerlinde. Good thing this guide shows you where you need to go and how to free her.

Where can you find the blacksmith and how do you upgrade your weapons?

How to find the blacksmith in Lords of the Fallen?

The cave door needs to be opened. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Gerlude the Blacksmith in Lords of the Fallen, you first have to navigate to Pilgrim’s Perch which is just past the Scourged sister Delyth boss and navigate through the area until you get to the Vestige of Blind Agatha in the Bellroom.

Head outside, drop down, and you’ll see another ladder to the left that takes you down another level. After going down it, run straight along the path in front of you, past the tall enemy guarding another ladder to the left.

Go down that ladder, then enter the Umbral realm. Then, you’ll find another ladder leading downward toward a floor of ash. You’ll then see a ladder past a statue—go up and follow the path to the end, and you’ll find a door to a cave blocked by a giant eye.

To unlock this door, you’ll have to Soulflay several obstacles around the area. You’ll find one at the top right corner of the door. Another one is located to the left side of the door, which you will notice after walking to the end of the thin wooden platform on the left, and the final one is below another ashen floor, which you can get to by just following the stairs from the wooden floor in front of the locked door.

Once you Soulflay all these obstacles, head back to the now-unlocked door and follow the path until you see an elevator. Activate and enter the elevator, and you’ll find yourself back in the Bellroom. You’ll notice you’ve opened a shortcut.

Go back on the elevator, and you’ll find yourself back near the entrance. Right next to the elevator is a ladder that will lead you down another floor.

How to free the blacksmith and upgrade your weapons

On this floor, you’ll find several enemies, a large knight, and a few hounds next to the cage where Gerlinde is locked. Kill every enemy first, then the knight is the fastest way to defeat the group. Once you’ve beaten the knight, take the key it leaves behind and use it to free the blacksmith.

After listening to her dialogue, head back to the last Vestige point, rest, and teleport to Skyrest Bridge. You’ll find the blacksmith has now set up shop in the upper room by the left side of the stairs. After talking to her, you’ll finally unlock the option to upgrade equipment and purchase items.

Players will need to have enough Vigor and the necessary items to upgrade weapons. Small Deralium will level weapons up to plus-two, Regular Deralium level up weapons to plus-five, Large Deralium levels up to plus-nine and Chunk Deralium levels up to plus-10.

While the process of unlocking the option to upgrade weapons in Lords of the Fallen can be arduous, it is a necessary feature regardless, and you should be able to easily do so after freeing the blacksmith.

