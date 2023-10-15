How to beat the Congregator of Flesh in Lords of the Fallen

The Congregator of Flesh is one of the major bosses in Lords of the Fallen and is an unholy amalgamation of flesh and corpses. While the boss is far from the most challenging opponent the game throws at you, it can be a daunting opponent to defeat nonetheless, but we’ll show you one of the simplest and most efficient ways of defeating it.

Preparing for the Congregator of Flesh boss fight in Lords of the Fallen

Having a good NPC partner helps against the boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you delve into your upcoming Lords of the Fallen battle against the Congregator of Flesh, it’s best to adequately prepare for the fight. If you’re running a strength build or any type of build that has a decent amount of points put into strength, then we highly recommend the Thorned Crimson Rector Sword, which can be found in Pilgrim’s Perch—a location you likely just left behind if you’re about to face the upcoming boss.

It’s also advised to acquire a decent shield as many of the boss’s attacks can be blocked quite easily, and any health lost while blocking in Lords of the Fallen can be gained back by dishing some damage back. Lastly, as the boss is decently susceptible to fire damage, it’s good to get yourself some Minor Fire Salts, which ignites your weapon and adds fire damage.

Lucky for you, they can be easily purchased from the merchant conveniently next to the boss’s door. It’s worth mentioning that any decent weapon will do just fine against the boss, but we’ve found that a weapon like the Thorned Crimson Rector Sword is effective on the boss as it does good damage, especially as it has a significant amount of health.

After the first encounter with the boss, and likely the first death, players who go back to the boss door will notice that they can summon an NPC to help fight it. The options include Pieta, The Iron Wayfarer, and Stomund. We’ve found that summoning Pieta provides the best result as while she doesn’t have much health, she offers decent and consistent damage and takes a lot of aggro from the boss.

How to beat the Congregator of Flesh in Lords of the Fallen

The second phase introduces poison. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First phase: Learn the boss’ attack patterns

Now that you have everything all set, head to the boss, and immediately when the fight begins, use your Minor Fire Salt to ignite your weapon. The boss will start its attacks by using its giant arm to swing at you either vertically or horizontally, but rolling into or away from it should avoid this quite easily.

While your summoned helper dishes out damage, circle around to its other side, and deal some damage of your own. Get close enough to the boss, and it might jump and land on you, but you’ll know it’s about to do this when it jumps up, so that’s your cue to quickly roll away from it before it lands. Remain within melee range of the boss and it will perform a downward circular swipe, damaging anyone close to it, so try not to stay close for too long.

Another good reason to keep your distance is that the boss doesn’t have many ranged attacks, so if you need to heal up or use any minor or advanced spells, rolling away from it will be safe between attacks. Another attack you should watch out for is a backflop attack, which is a bit quicker than his other attacks.

Once you’ve gotten its health down to about fifty percent, the boss will let out a scream that also stuns you if you’re close enough. The scream also signifies that the boss is now in its second phase, where it is now faster and has a few new attacks.

Second phase: Avoid being poisoned

In the second phase, the boss’ body slams create green poison pools on the floor that build up your poison bar, and its arm swipes create black waves of poison. It’s tough to avoid the pools of poison, so the best way to keep the poison at bay is by using Poison Balms and Poison Cures.

At this point in the fight, it’s best to get as close as possible, sticking to its back while avoiding all its previous attacks, which it repeats in this phase but with more speed. Clinging to him while dishing damage will allow you to get his last bit of health down faster and defeat the beast.

While not as aggressive, mobile, or challenging as many of the bosses in Lords of the Fallen, The Congregator of Flesh is still a formidable boss that will give many players a tough time. However, if you’re well prepared, avoid its slow but heavy attacks, and deal enough consistent damage, you should be able to defeat it in no time.

