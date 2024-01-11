SEGA enlists the help of Druski to catch you up on Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

SEGA released a new promotional video for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on Jan. 11 featuring American comedian and actor Druski.

The new Infinite Wealth trailer, called “Welcome to Paradise with Druski,” runs for just over a minute, and features the comedian-actor portraying a tour guide in Hawaii. He discusses some of the activities vacation-goers can enjoy in the state, while also hyping up fans about the “secrets” players can uncover while exploring the paradise.

Welcome to paradise🏝️ Let @Druski be your guide to the fun, but be careful…even paradise has its secrets



🎮 Play Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on Jan 26!



Pre-order to get the Hero's Booster & Special Job Bundle to level up faster & get 🎾 Tennis Ace + 🏈 Linebacker jobs. pic.twitter.com/d6AfpxlzFN — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) January 10, 2024

It’s no secret Hawaii will be a major setting in Infinite Wealth. The franchise’s protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu, appears in the trailer as a casual tourist. He rides a surfboard, plays with a dolphin, and takes in the sun on Hawaii’s golden beaches.

But the latter part of the trailer reveals “dark secrets” as Kazuma confronts the Yakuza in Hawaii. Combined with Druski’s unapologetic humor and adaptable personality, the trailer is light-hearted, fun, and action-packed.

While some fans called the collaboration “random,” others loved it. “GOTY if we get a Druski side quest,” one X user said. Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku also mentioned those who will pre-order the game will get a Hero’s Booster and a “Special” Job Bundle that can let players level up faster, as well as the Tennis Ace and Linebacker jobs.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will release this Jan. 26 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. It is the sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. The most notable change to the game is its turn-based combat, and you can find more information on Infinite Wealth’s official website.