Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth DLC: Which should you buy?

The Like a Dragon series is certainly no stranger to DLC content, starting with Yakuza 3 way back in 2009. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth goes beyond the precedent set by previous games in the series, however, with a truly ludicrous amount of additional DLC that can overwhelm prospective buyers with options.

It’s hard to cut through the list of leveling sets, CD collections, and more to focus purely on the DLC that will add to your Infinite Wealth experience instead of simply expediting it. Fortunately, there are a few specific pieces of DLC it’s worth spending your finite wealth on first.

What Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth DLC is worth it?

How much is this look worth to you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is a grand total of $158 USD of DLC on offer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at the moment—more than twice the cost of the game itself. If you only purchase a single piece of add-on content, though, make it the Master Vacation Bundle, which currently retails for about $20 and is included by default in the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game. The reason why is simple: the Master Vacation Bundle is the only DLC pack that adds substantive new content to the game.

This comes in the form of The Big Swell, an endgame dungeon only accessible after the main story has been completed—which is for the best, as the level requirements are high and the enemies are vicious. The Big Swell adds hours of content to the postgame, essentially serving as the equivalent to the bonus Millennium Tower dungeon from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, albeit with a procedurally generated twist to keep it from getting too stale.

That poor Hawaiian shirt looks like it’s on the verge of exploding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As with the game’s other two dungeons, the Big Swell offers a host of unique rewards and interesting encounters to keep you on your toes. If that’s not enough, the Master Vacation Bundle also includes a selection of outfits for the party, special Sujimon and Dondoko Island resort guests, powerful restorative items, and CDs you can listen to with Ichiban’s music player.

Given that most of the rest of the DLC is either fluff to help you skip parts of the game you paid $70 for or simple outfit packs, the Master Vacation Bundle represents the most bang for your buck by far. Otherwise, the Assorted Outfit Bundle is nice if you’re a nostalgic fan of the series who wants Kiryu to look like he did in Yakuza 0.

Of course, the game itself is quite a lengthy ride even without DLC. You’re not likely to miss it if you don’t have it, so don’t stress about it too much!