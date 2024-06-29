DON’T NOD delays Lost Records: Bloom & Rage to avoid clashing with new Life is Strange release

DON’T NOD, the creative force behind the beloved Life is Strange series, has decided to delay its upcoming game Lost Records: Bloom & Rage to next year with the move designed to ensure both Lost Records and the upcoming Life is Strange: Double Exposure some time in the spotlight.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, described as a spiritual successor to the Life is Strange series, promises to deliver the same emotional depth and character-driven storytelling that fans have come to love. However, with the upcoming October release of Life is Strange: Double Exposure from Deck Nine Games, DON’T NOD has chosen to reschedule its release to early 2025 to avoid overshadowing either game.

Max Caulfield is back. Image via YouTube

DON’T NOD explained their decision in a June 28 post on X (formerly Twitter). “We’ve made the decision to move the release dates of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage to early 2025,” the devs said, We know you’re all excited for both Lost Records and the new Life is Strange game, and we wanted to ensure both have adequate space to shine. The wait will be worth it!”

Life is Strange: Double Exposure marks the return of Max Caulfield, the protagonist of the original Life is Strange and a character seen as the face of the series. This highly anticipated sequel is set to launch in October 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, with a Nintendo Switch release planned for later.

Double Exposure promises to continue the series’ legacy of poignant storytelling and compelling gameplay. The decision to bring back Max comes after the lukewarm reception of Life is Strange: True Colors, prompting Deck Nine to return to the beloved character that fans have been clamoring for.

By delaying Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, DON’T NOD is ensuring that both titles receive the attention and appreciation they deserve. The choice to push back the release date reflects an understanding of the significant fan interest in Max Caulfield’s return and a desire not to split the community’s focus.

Stay tuned for more updates on Lost Records: Bloom & Rage as we approach its new release window in early 2025. Meanwhile, Life is Strange: Double Exposure is set to captivate players later this year with another unforgettable journey.

